More bang for their buck: Smarter Pinoy shoppers to boost e-commerce in PH - Shopback

Watch more on iWantTFC

E-commerce in the Philippines is likely to continue growing despite inflation as shoppers seek more deals and become wiser with their purchases, Shopback general manager for APAC Prashant Kala said on Monday.



Inflation in February eased slightly to 8.6 percent, but it remains above the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

Kala said people seek more bang for their buck while e-commerce platforms such as Shopback, which offer cashback for online purchases, continue to find ways to give value to its consumers.

"People are getting smarter...they’re not going to stop eating, not going to stop traveling. What people are looking at is how to make the bang for their buck. So what’s the best way to do spending? People are getting smarter, they’re looking at deals. They compare," he said.

Unlike the rest of the world, Kala said e-commerce in the Philippines and in Asia is seen to continue growing in the next 3 to 5 years. "I don’t see a decline in term of e-commerce spending," he added.