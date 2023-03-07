Inflation slightly eases to 8.6 percent in February: PSA

MANILA (UPDATE) - Inflation in February slightly decelerated due to the slower movement of transport-related prices including gasoline, diesel and motorcycles, among others, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 8.6 percent in February, slower than the 8.7 percent the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Inflation in February was within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas's 8.5 to 9.3 percent target. It is, however, way above the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.

Transport inflation slowed to 9 percent, with slower increases in the prices of gas at 3.8 percent from 9.6 percent, diesel at 14.2 percent from 30.5 percent and motorcycles to 2.7 percent from 3.5 percent, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said.

“Isang bumaba talaga yung transport, siya ang main contributory sa pagbaba ng inflation. Sa March titingnan natin, malaking contributory ulit ay transport, may announced na pagtaas ngayong linggo.,” Mapa said.

(One of the main contributors of slower inflation is transport. In March, we will see how it would contribute since there is an announced price hike this week.)

Food supplies are normalizing and agriculture is getting attention, which is seen to help ease the pressure on food prices, economist Victor Abola told ANC.

The slower February inflation is "a good breather," he said.

"The big driver as what was mentioned was transport cost, which have gone down since crude oil prices are down,” Abola said.

CORE INFLATION CLIMBS

However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose to 7.8 percent in February from 7.4 percent the previous month. February's core inflation is the highest since March 1999 which was at 8.1 percent, Mapa said.

Inflation for the bottom 30 households also accelerated to 9.7 percent, higher than the headline inflation, driven by food inflation, Mapa added.

The central bank expects inflation to stay above target this year before easing back within the 2 to 4 percent range in 2024.

"Inflation is projected to remain above the target until early Q4 2023 before decelerating close to the low end of the target range by January 2024 due mainly to negative base effects and the likely decline in global oil and non-oil prices. The inflation path continues to be driven by supply-side factors as pressures from elevated global and domestic commodity prices broaden," the BSP said in a statement.

The BSP earlier raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6 percent to tame inflation.

With inflation still elevated, analysts expect the BSP to raise rates by another 50 bps in the next meeting in May.