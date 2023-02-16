Home  >  Business

Bangko Sentral raises benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, now at 6 percent

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 16 2023 03:08 PM

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday hiked its benchmark overnight reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points, bringing it to 6 percent as it tries to tame inflation. 

After keeping the rate at a record low of 2 percent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank has hiked the benchmark by a cumulative 400 basis points since May last year amid surging inflation.

Last January, inflation hit a fresh 14-year of 8.7 percent, breaching even the BSP's own forecast range of 7.5 to 8.3 percent. 

More details to follow. 

