MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday hiked its benchmark overnight reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points, bringing it to 6 percent as it tries to tame inflation.

After keeping the rate at a record low of 2 percent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank has hiked the benchmark by a cumulative 400 basis points since May last year amid surging inflation.

Last January, inflation hit a fresh 14-year of 8.7 percent, breaching even the BSP's own forecast range of 7.5 to 8.3 percent.

More details to follow.