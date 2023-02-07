A produce vendor attends to the store’s inventory of both local and imported onions at a public market in Marikina City on January 25, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Inflation in January accelerated further due to higher rental, electric and water rates as well as the continued rise in food and vegetable prices, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 8.7 percent, the highest since November 2008 and faster than the 8.1 percent inflation in December, the PSA said. January's total breached the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' estimate of 7.5 to 8.3 percent.

January inflation. Chart: Philippine Statistics Authority

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels posted an inflation of 8.5 percent in January from 7 percent in December, data showed.

Another major contributor to inflation for the month are food and non-alcoholic beverages at 10.7 percent inflation from 10.2 percent in December 2022, the PSA said.

Food inflation ballooned to 11.2 percent in January from 10.6 percent eh previous month, driven by the increase in vegetable prices at 37.8 percent from 32.4 percent in December.

Inflation for 2023 is seen to average 4.5 percent before easing back to within target by 2024, according to government estimates.

