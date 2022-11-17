MANILA — A total of 11.4 million baby wipes were sold in the first hour of Nov. 11 alone as parents hoarded baby essentials with discounts during a sale event to get the most out of their money, e-commerce platform Lazada said on Thursday.

The total is equivalent to over a month's supply for all the babies born in the Philippines in one day, Lazada said in a statement.

Aside from baby wipes, makeup orders rose by 7 times, while fragrances grew 6 times compared to an average day, Lazada said, adding that lipsticks in the shade of red, nude and pink were the top selling in the first hour of the 11.11 sale.

Vitamin C serum, retinol and tinted moisturizers were among the bestselling skin care products this 11.11, it said.

Electronics sales also rose by 230 times on 11.11 compared to a normal day as "Filipinos seemed to snap up the discounts" for smart devices such as VR accessories, smart switches and watches, it said.

“11.11 has become more than just a shopping tradition, it has become a part of consumers’ lifestyles as we all seek for the best deals and trendiest assortment. Just as importantly, it is also an avenue for brands and sellers to thrive and reach more customers,” said Lazada Philippines’ CEO Carlos Barerra.

During the sale event, nearly 1,700 hours of content was streamed on the app, Lazada said.

Timely delivery was a "common denominator" of the customers' positive feedback, the e-commerce platform said.

Online shopping has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. A startup earlier said although inflation has somehow affected traffic, there are larger basket sizes in terms of purchases which would boost industry growth.

Google said the e-commerce industry could drive the Philippine internet economy to $28 billion by 2025.

