'Oxygen to keep patient alive': Banker calls for sustained lending to small firms
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 28 2021 12:28 PM
banks, banking sector, bank loans, MSMEs, SMEs, small and medium enterprises, micro small and medium enterprises, Philippine Business Bank, economy, Philippine banks, Philippine banks,
- /life/01/28/21/pinoy-developed-vietnam-war-game-expands-to-include-new-maps-units
- /news/01/28/21/lorenzana-fires-military-intel-chief-over-false-list-of-supposed-npa-members
- /entertainment/01/28/21/watch-vice-ganda-walks-out-during-tour-of-angeline-quintos-home
- /video/business/01/28/21/ph-gdp-seen-to-grow-3-percent-in-2021-best-case-at-4-percent
- /overseas/01/28/21/3-teens-arrested-in-denver-fire-that-killed-5-senegalese-immigrants