MANILA - The Management Association of the Philippines on Tuesday reiterated that any further tightening of mobility restrictions could weigh down businesses.

Metro Manila and other neighboring provinces are under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 15, but some experts have been pushing for the escalation of restrictions to Alert Level 4.

"Any move to increase the Alert Level could result to further undue hardship to the business sector. The workers would lose their jobs," Management Association of the Philippines president Alfredo Pascual told ANC.

There should also be more details included in the reporting of daily COVID-19 cases to help businesses fine-tune their responses, he said.

Metrics in the daily COVID-19 cases reporting such as whether or not the infected was vaccinated, unvaccinated, symptomatic and asymptomatic should be disclosed, Pascual said.

“We don’t have the detailed data. It’s hard to interpret those numbers,” he added.

On Monday, the Health Department reported a record-high 33,169 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 46 percent.