Churchgoers are asked to show their vaccination cards at the gate to enter Baclaran Church in Pasay City on January 5, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Monday logged 33,169 new COVID-19 cases, the 3rd straight day it reported a record-high daily tally, data from the health department showed.

The health agency announced 26,458 and 28,707 new infections on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The positivity rate was at 46 percent, based on test results of samples from 73,234 people on Jan. 8, Saturday, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

Ten laboratories, which contribute on average 6.2 percent of samples tested and 6.3 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

Of the newly reported cases, 32,972 or 99 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (18,535 cases), Calabarzon (7,443 cases) and Central Luzon (3,403 cases) were the top regions with new cases in the recent 2 weeks, the DOH said.

The Philippines' total case count has climbed to 2,998,530 cases, of which 157,526 or 5.3 percent were active infections, based on DOH data.

The active cases are broken down as follows: 301 critical, 1,461 severe, 2,858 moderate, 147,912 mild, and 4,994 asymptomatic.

COVID-related deaths increased by 145 to 52,293. All of the new deaths were from Davao region, according to the DOH.

It added that three occurred in November last year, 18 in October, 52 in September, 22 in August, 24 in July, 13 in June, five in May, one each in March and February, and six in January (of 2021).

A total of 3,725 more recoveries were also reported, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,788,711.

Eighty-six duplicates, of which 73 were recoveries and 2 were deaths, were removed from the total case count, the DOH said.

It added that 124 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 52 percent and 38 percent, respectively.

Isolation beds are 54 percent used up in Metro Manila, and 41 percent across the country. Ward beds, meanwhile, are 67 percent utilized in the capital region, and 41 percent nationwide.

Ventilators are 25 percent used up in Metro Manila, and 17 percent across the country.

The government is ready to escalate Metro Manila to Alert level 4 if healthcare capacity reaches high risk or more than 70 percent, said acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

"We will not hesitate to do Alert Level 4 if we see that it breaches the threshold. We continue to manage the situation so we do not reach the threshold. So that means making sure our healthcare is well enough to accommodate those who need hospitalization," he told ANC's Headstart.

"'Yung total bed utilization, that’s not hitting the metric yet. Tayo sa (Here in) NCR we’re what--well not 100 percent fully vaccinated--that’s where the importance of fully vaccinated comes into being."