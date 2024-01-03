Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is coming up with a housing program for government employees, its president Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said Wednesday.

"We’re coming up also with pabahay in our government or GSIS properties, one is in Fairview (Quezon City) and the other one is in Cogeo (Antipolo City)," he told ANC's "Market Edge."

"We are putting together a housing program for government employees, and this is something that will be game changer ‘cause there’s no downpayment that we’re going to ask from them," he said.

Veloso also said they are eyeing another housing program for the general public, on top of their lease with option to buy program for their foreclosed property.

"We’ve distributed close to 900 titles already with our lease with option to buy," he said.

--ANC, 3 January 2024