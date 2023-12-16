DepEd says working with GSIS on unsent premiums, payments

Security personnel keep the gates closed at the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on March 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education said Saturday that it is exploring ways to resolve the belated remittance of premiums and loan payments to the Government Service Insurance System and similar agencies.

The Commission on Audit has raised the issue of unremitted premiums and contributions that have already been deducted from the salaries of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

DepEd said that the GSIS is currently reconciling data at the central, regional, and division levels.

Auditors said deductions meant for the Pag-IBIG Fund and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have also yet to be remitted.

DEPED: THIS IS A RECURRING ISSUE

The delay, DepEd says is "a recurring issue spanning years caused by system incompatibility and timing differences, among others"

"The current Administration of the Department of Education (DepEd) is aggressively looking into various ways to address the subject of unremitted premiums and contributions," they said.

DepEd and the GSIS are currently teaming up to "streamline services" for DepEd personnel, designating officers for their own concerns, the department also said.

"We would like to emphasize that the Commission on Audit is well-aware of the steps being taken to resolve this matter," DepEd also said, adding COA rendered an Unqualified/Unmodified Opinion for the department.