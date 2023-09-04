GSIS says fund life extended by another 5 years

Watch more on iWantTFC

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said they were able to add another 5 years to the life of the pension fund by making smart investments using enhanced data analytics.

Veloso said they also took advantage of the downturn in the market.

"We were fortunate that the market has been down. We were able to spot opportunities in terms of investment."

"As they always say, when there's blood on the streets, that's the time when you take a look at what opportunities are. Clearly, there are a number of companies that are existing there have very good cashflows, good business, but unfortunately, if the sentiment is down, that's the time you take a look and be able to understand the business. And that's what we have done."

Veloso however also added that their aim is not just to make the funds grow but to also improve benefits for GSIS members.

He said the agency is partnering with private companies for a program that will allow fund government employees to borrow and start their own businesses.