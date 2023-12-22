WHO: PH most affected by dengue in Western Pacific

MANILA – The Philippines is the most affected country in the Western Pacific Region by dengue, according to the World Health Organization.

This, after WHO data showed the country logged a total of 167,355 cases and 575 deaths.

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines which, according to the world body, is the reason for “longer seasonal epidemics with increasing magnitude and geographic spread.”

Globally, the number of dengue infections has seen an increase over the past few decades, which has posed a substantial challenge to public health.

“From 2000 to 2019, the WHO documented a ten-fold surge in reported cases worldwide increasing from 500,000 to 5.2 million. The year 2019 marked an unprecedented peak, with reported instances spreading across 129 countries,” the WHO said.

From 2020 to 2022, the disease saw a decline due to the lack of surveillance as the health sector shifted its focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. But the WHO notes a sudden change following the world’s easing of restrictions.

“In 2023, an upsurge in dengue cases have been observed globally, characterized by a significant increase in the number, scale, and simultaneous occurrence of multiple outbreaks, spreading into regions previously unaffected by dengue.”

“Ongoing transmission, combined with an unexpected spike in dengue cases have resulted in close to a historic high of over five million cases and more than 5000 dengue-related deaths reported in over 80 countries/territories and five WHO regions.”

The WHO associates the increasing risk of the spread of dengue to several factors including the changing distribution of vectors, consequences of the El Niño phenomenon, climate change leading to increasing temperatures and rainfall as well as fragile health systems and political and financial instabilities in countries facing complex humanitarian crises.

“Recent data from 2023 emphasize escalated dengue outbreaks in several countries, particularly Bangladesh, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Fiji, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Viet Nam. Additionally, non-endemic countries are increasingly facing dengue as a significant public health concern.”

Dengue’s risk is therefore assessed to be high globally.

Public health response

While the virus may be endemic to a lot of countries in the Western Pacific and thus have the capacity to manage cases, the lack of reporting in some countries has increased their vulnerability by causing a strain during multiple outbreaks due to the lack of resources.

“Prevention and control of dengue continue to be variable due to changes in the predominant circulating serotypes and co-circulation of multiple dengue serotypes in the different regions, limited funding, competing health priorities and diverse perceptions about the effectiveness of interventions and control measures,” the WHO said.

The WHO says it is working on preparedness and response, vector control activities, multisectoral collaboration, vector control activities, case management guidelines and capacity building to support member states.

Aside from personal protective measures, the world body advises member states to continue and enhance surveillance systems, ensure effective vector control measures, and proper case management especially if individuals are reinfected.

“Individuals who are infected for the second time are at greater risk of severe dengue. Severe dengue symptoms often come after the fever has gone away such as: severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being very thirsty, pale and cold skin, feeling weak. People with these severe symptoms should get care right away.”

Despite an uptick in global cases, the WHO says it does not recommend the application of any general travel or trade restrictions to countries and territories.

RELATED VIDEO