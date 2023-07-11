A dengue patient at the pediatric ward in Calamba, Laguna on Aug. 13, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 72,333 dengue cases in the first half of this year, according to the Department of Health.

The figure logged from Jan. 1 to June 17 was 14 percent higher compared to 63,526 infections recorded in the same period last year, the agency added.

State weather bureau PAGASA declared last week the onset of El Niño.

The DOH has said that the climate phenomenon typically associated to soaring temperatures may bring a number of diseases, such as dengue and cholera.

Based on the latest DOH disease surveillance report, most dengue cases were reported from Metro Manila (8,470), Davao Region (7,689) and Calabarzon (7,534).

So far, some 249 dengue-related deaths or a 0.3 percent case fatality rate (CFR) was reported, the DOH said.

For the same period in 2022, there were 287 deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease or a CFR of 0.5 percent.

The dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito, according to the World Health Organization.

While majority of dengue cases are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, it can manifest as a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, but seldom causes death, the WHO said.

Symptoms usually last for 2 to 7 days, after an incubation period of 4 to 10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito, it added.

