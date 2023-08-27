Home > News MULTIMEDIA Raising awareness against dengue Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 27 2023 05:03 PM | Updated as of Aug 27 2023 06:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Park goers gamely pose with a mosquito mascot at an art installation entitled 'The Hotspot' at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Sunday. The art installation piece, which is part of the "Slay the Swarm" event, aims to raise awareness on dengue in different communities. Read More: Dengue The Hotspot Slay the Swarm mosquitoes Quezon City Memorial Circle /entertainment/08/28/23/yeng-constantino-now-owns-her-songs-thanks-star-music/entertainment/08/28/23/ronnie-on-going-to-japan-with-loisa-sobra-kong-saya/entertainment/08/28/23/kd-estrada-proud-of-alexa-ilacads-achievements/sports/08/28/23/after-loss-to-angola-chot-says-gilas-to-focus-on-getting-olympic-berth/sports/08/28/23/poc-chief-confident-of-obienas-podium-chances-in-paris