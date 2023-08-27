Home  >  News

Raising awareness against dengue

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2023 05:03 PM | Updated as of Aug 27 2023 06:00 PM

Park goers gamely pose with a mosquito mascot at an art installation entitled 'The Hotspot' at the Quezon City Memorial Circle on Sunday. The art installation piece, which is part of the "Slay the Swarm" event, aims to raise awareness on dengue in different communities.

