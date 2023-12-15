2005 Cha-cha proponent advises Padilla on how to pull off People's Initiative

Sen. Robin Padilla. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla’s plan to push for Charter change (Cha-cha) through the "people’s initiative” mode may be ideal in order to reflect the true sentiment of the people, according to lawyer Raul Lambino, who spearheaded a similar move in 2005.

On Wednesday, Padilla, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, floated the idea of amending the Constitution via people's initiative.

“Sa Constitution may Con-Con (Constitutional Convention) at Con-Ass (Constituent Assembly), ang Con-Ass di yan sisikat dito. Pero may People’s Initiative. Dadalhin natin sa taumbayan sa bawat distrito. Pag nakakuha tayo 12 percent sa voting population ng Pilipinas, pwede yan isama ng Comelec sa election kung ira-ratify natin,” said Padilla.

Lambino, however, said such feat would be very difficult to accomplish.

Gathering the needed 3 percent of signatures per district’s number of voters and the country’s 12 percent voting population is very difficult, Lambino noted, citing his own experience as the leader of the “Sigaw ng Bayan” that launched the PI campaign during the Arroyo administration.

“Umabot ako ng halos 5 buwan bago makuha yung 12 percent na yan at umikot ako sa maraming mga probinsya,” said Lambino, former CEO of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA).

His big advantage then was having the backing of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), local executives, and some businessmen.

That time, local executives shouldered his airfare and hotel accommodations so he could visit and gather voters’ signatures, Lambino said.

“Pag wala ang DILG na tutulong, hindi gagalaw ang mga local officials. At siyempre sa House of Representatives... Kung seryoso ang pamahalaan lalong-lalo na ang Malacañang, 'yan ang pinakaimportante sa lahat, ay matutupad yan, makukuha yan. Hindi masyadong mahirap gawin kung ang Malacañang ay seseryosohin na baguhin ang Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng people’s initiave,” Lambino added.

Lambino also reminded Padilla that PI could only be used to amending the Constitution via “piecemeal” provisions.

“Sinabi ng Supreme Court na hindi pupwede ang revision o kaya’y malawakang pagbabago ng Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng People’s Initiative. Kung People’s Initiative yan ay piecemeal o kaya’y maliliit na pagbabago ng Saligang Batas [lang],” Lambino said.

“So pupwede siguro, unahin muna yung economic provision," he added.

In his Resolution of Both Houses No. 5, Padilla seeks to amend Section 4 of Article VII (Executive Department) of the Charter, which if approved or adopted by both Houses of Congress, will give the President and Vice President a four-year term each, with one reelection.

The electorate will also be required to elect a president and vice president as “joint candidates.”

The same resolution aims to increase the current 24-man Senate to 54 senators.

The additional 30 senators will be “elected by the qualified voters from each legislative region apportioned among the provinces, cities, and Metropolitan Manila area.”

The term of office of congressmen down to other local executive posts will also be adjusted to four years with reelections, from the current three years.

If Padilla is determined to push his People’s Initiative idea, Lambino said he would volunteer to help the senator.

But for Sen. Cynthia Villar amending the Constitution is against the will of the people.

“Alam mo naman ang mga Pilipino ayaw naman nila ng Charter change in general. Di ba? Hindi popular sa Pilipino yan," she said.