MANILA — From a high of 120 lawmakers during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the PDP-Laban is now down to just 13 congressmen as more of them move to the ruling party.

PDP-Laban, once the most dominant party in the House of Representatives, may soon lose more members, according to one of its stalwarts.

"As of now, there are only 13 members left in PDP. Seven members took their oath with Lakas and 7 members last Friday transferred to Partido Federal," Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said.

"We expect in the coming weeks more members will transfer to other parties," he told ABS-CBN in a text message.

Lakas-CMD is the party of Speaker Martin Romualdez while Partido Federal ng Pilipinas is the party of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Pimentel admitted that he could leave his own party.

"Yes, in due time. I'm still waiting for developments. I will be making my decision before recess of Congress," he said.

Pimentel attributed the departures to the recent conflict between the Dutertes and the House leadership.

"I believe it was the main reason for the defections of PDP members. It would be difficult to reconcile their duties and obligations as member of House of Representatives and their duties as members of PDP party with regards to the recent incidents," Pimentel explained.

Known Duterte allies, former President and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab were recently fired from their deputy speakerships for supposedly not supporting the Speaker.

Political analyst Robin Garcia earlier saiad the Lakas-CMD and PFP could be the new powerhouse political parties under the current administration.

"Posibleng consolidate kasi nila yung power doon sa Partido Federal. Pwede rin yan mag-consolidate sa Lakas-CMD kasi ngayon Lakas-CMD pa rin is the most popular and most powerful political party right now. Baka magkaroon yan ng convergence doon sa Lakas-CMD," Garcia said.

Last week, at least 30 Cabinet officials and politicians moved to Marcos' PFP.