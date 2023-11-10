Abalos, Gomez, 30 others move to Marcos' Partido Federal party

MANILA — More politicians jumped to the President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s political party Friday, including Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr.
Aside from Abalos, more than 30 other lawmakers and local officials took their oath as Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) members before Marcos in Malacañang.
Here are the new members of PFP:
- Abalos, Benjamin Jr., C.
Secretary, Department of Interior and Local Government
- Agarao, Maria Jamina Katherin B.
Representative 4th District, Laguna
- Benitez, Francisco B.
Representative 3rd District, Negros Occidental
- Gomez, Richard I.
Representative 4th District, Leyte
- Primicias-Agabas, Marlyn L.
Representative 6th District, Pangasinan
- Robes, Florida P.
Representative Lone District, City of San Jose Del Monte
- Tarriela, Leody F.
Representative Lone District, Occidental Mindoro
- Tulfo, Ralph Wendel P.
Representative 2nd District, Quezon City
- Villarica, Linabelle Ruth R.
Representative 4th District, Bulacan
- Agarao, Benjamin Jr.
Former Representative 4th District, Laguna
- Cua, Dakila Carlo "Dax" E.
Governor, Province of Quirino
- Torres-Gomez, Lucy Marie M.
Mayor, Ormoc City
- Vergara, Myca Elizabeth R.
Mayor, Cabanatuan City
- Villarica, Henry R.
Mayor, City of Meycauayan, Bulacan
- Calixto-Rubiano, Imelda G.
Mayor, Pasay City
- Abalos, Benjamin Sr. S.
Mayor, Mandaluyong City
- Aguilar-Abalos, Carmelita E.
Vice-Mayor, Mandaluyong City
- Bendita, Antonio O.
Vice-Mayor, South Cotabato
- Abalos, Benjamin, III A.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Abalos, Charisse V.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Alim, Estanislao "Junis" III V.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Antiojo, Reginald S.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Cuejillo, Michael Eric G.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Cruz, Leslie F.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- De Guzman, Danilo L.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Manalo, Carrisa Mariz S.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Ocampo, Michael R.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Posadas, Rodolfo M.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Sta. Maria, Alexander C.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Suva, Antonio Jr. D.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Yap, Anjelo Elton P.
Councilor, Mandaluyong City
- Fernandez, Darwin A.
ABC President, Mandaluyong City
Marcos in August said all political parties were welcome to join and support PFP, following his earlier call for a coalition with "like-minded" parties.