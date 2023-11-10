Abalos, Gomez, 30 others move to Marcos' Partido Federal party

President Marcos Jr attends the oath taking ceremony of new Partido Federal ng Pilipinas members. PCO

MANILA — More politicians jumped to the President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s political party Friday, including Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr.

Aside from Abalos, more than 30 other lawmakers and local officials took their oath as Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) members before Marcos in Malacañang.

Here are the new members of PFP:

Abalos, Benjamin Jr., C.

Secretary, Department of Interior and Local Government

Secretary, Department of Interior and Local Government Agarao, Maria Jamina Katherin B.

Representative 4th District, Laguna

Representative 4th District, Laguna Benitez, Francisco B.

Representative 3rd District, Negros Occidental

Representative 3rd District, Negros Occidental Gomez, Richard I.

Representative 4th District, Leyte

Representative 4th District, Leyte Primicias-Agabas, Marlyn L.

Representative 6th District, Pangasinan

Representative 6th District, Pangasinan Robes, Florida P.

Representative Lone District, City of San Jose Del Monte

Representative Lone District, City of San Jose Del Monte Tarriela, Leody F.

Representative Lone District, Occidental Mindoro

Representative Lone District, Occidental Mindoro Tulfo, Ralph Wendel P.

Representative 2nd District, Quezon City

Representative 2nd District, Quezon City Villarica, Linabelle Ruth R.

Representative 4th District, Bulacan

Representative 4th District, Bulacan Agarao, Benjamin Jr.

Former Representative 4th District, Laguna

Former Representative 4th District, Laguna Cua, Dakila Carlo "Dax" E.

Governor, Province of Quirino

Governor, Province of Quirino Torres-Gomez, Lucy Marie M.

Mayor, Ormoc City

Mayor, Ormoc City Vergara, Myca Elizabeth R.

Mayor, Cabanatuan City

Mayor, Cabanatuan City Villarica, Henry R.

Mayor, City of Meycauayan, Bulacan

Mayor, City of Meycauayan, Bulacan Calixto-Rubiano, Imelda G.

Mayor, Pasay City

Mayor, Pasay City Abalos, Benjamin Sr. S.

Mayor, Mandaluyong City

Mayor, Mandaluyong City Aguilar-Abalos, Carmelita E.

Vice-Mayor, Mandaluyong City

Vice-Mayor, Mandaluyong City Bendita, Antonio O.

Vice-Mayor, South Cotabato

Vice-Mayor, South Cotabato Abalos, Benjamin, III A.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Abalos, Charisse V.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Alim, Estanislao "Junis" III V.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Antiojo, Reginald S.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Cuejillo, Michael Eric G.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Cruz, Leslie F.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City De Guzman, Danilo L.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Manalo, Carrisa Mariz S.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Ocampo, Michael R.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Posadas, Rodolfo M.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Sta. Maria, Alexander C.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Suva, Antonio Jr. D.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Yap, Anjelo Elton P.

Councilor, Mandaluyong City

Councilor, Mandaluyong City Fernandez, Darwin A.

ABC President, Mandaluyong City

Marcos in August said all political parties were welcome to join and support PFP, following his earlier call for a coalition with "like-minded" parties.