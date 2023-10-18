Home > Spotlight Overwhelmed Gaza hospitals shelter refugees fleeing potential Israeli offensive Deutsche Welle Posted at Oct 18 2023 04:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The World Health Organization says an Israeli order forcing people to evacuate hospitals in northern Gaza is a 'death sentence.' Health facilities in the north of the territory are continuing to treat huge numbers of patients despite dwindling medical supplies, a shortage of beds and repeated power outages. For tens-of-thousands the hospitals have also become de-facto refugee shelters. 80 years after WWII, Holocaust survivor escapes Hamas attack Israel rejects calls for ceasefire Fury erupts after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos Deutsche Welle, DW, ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Deutsche Welle DW ANC Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict OFWs