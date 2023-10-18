Home  >  Spotlight

ANC

Overwhelmed Gaza hospitals shelter refugees fleeing potential Israeli offensive

Deutsche Welle

Posted at Oct 18 2023 04:26 PM

The World Health Organization says an Israeli order forcing people to evacuate hospitals in northern Gaza is a 'death sentence.' Health facilities in the north of the territory are continuing to treat huge numbers of patients despite dwindling medical supplies, a shortage of beds and repeated power outages. For tens-of-thousands the hospitals have also become de-facto refugee shelters.

