Where can the public report errors in DepEd modules, TV episodes?

Parents and students’ guardians line up for the distribution of learning gadgets and modules at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on October 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Education on Monday announced ways where the public can report errors found in its learning materials and TV episodes.

In a statement, the department said its "DepEd Error Watch" initiative would receive, collate and validate reports of errors found in its learning materials, DepEd TV episodes, and online platform DepEd Commons.

The public is urged to send their reports to the following:

Email - [email protected]

Text and Viber - 0961-6805334

Facebook Messenger - DepEd Error Watch (@depederrorwatch)

Workchat - DepEd Error Watch (https://deped.workplace.com/groups/616392985671470/)

In a virtual press briefing, Alain Pascua, undersecretary for administration, said the DepEd was not content with seeing reports of errors in social media.

"We would rather have direct reports coming from citizens going to our offices so that we can act on them," he said.

For the first week of public school classes, the department received 34 screenshots of errors in modules, said Diosdado San Antonio, undersecretary for curriculum and instruction.

Of the figure, only one was from a module produced by the DepEd Central Office.

"Ito po iyong isang module na pinapahanap iyong kulay pero walang kulay iyong papel," said San Antonio, adding that an erratum will be issued.

(This is the module where the students were asked to find a color but the paper was not colored.)

Eighteen errors were spotted in modules developed by the regional and division offices while 15 were from undetermined sources, possibly from private schools, San Antonio added.

In the absence of modules from the DepEd Central Office, the department's regional and division offices were allowed to use "locally-produced modules."

Meanwhile, of the 111 DepEd episodes produced last week, 2 were seen with errors, including the Math lesson thar taught a wrong solution, said Pascua.

Correct versions of the episodes were uploaded in the DepEd's YouTube Channel and online platform, he added.

San Antonio and Pascua said the department is getting more experts to help in the quality assurance of the learning materials.

This year, schools have been implementing distance learning as in-person classes remain indefinitely banned due to COVID-19, which has so far infected over 342,000 in the country.