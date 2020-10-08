‘We are not perfect’: DepEd expects minimal errors in future TV episodes

MANILA – The Department of Education said Thursday it expects errors in future episodes in its educational TV shows, albeit minimal, saying the production team was “not perfect.”

DepEd earlier drew flak after social media users noticed that a teacher-broadcaster on DepEd TV had taught the wrong solution for a math equation in an episode that aired last Tuesday.

Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said there would be errors in future episodes because the production team, with less than 200 workers, was tasked to create around 130 to 220 episodes per week in just a short amount of time.

If the public is looking for “perfect episodes, give us so much time,” Pascua told reporters in a virtual briefing.

“This is not even the last time that there will be errors. There will always be errors, I assure you, because we are not perfect,” he said.

“We have been here for just 4 or 5 months. We are not really journalists and broadcasters in this line of work. Our teachers are still being trained to be teacher-broadcaster,” he added.

Pascua explained that there are over 40 steps in the production of a DepEd TV episode, which included quality assurance from subject-matter experts.

ONGOING: Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua explains the workflow in producing DepED TV episodes. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/3TigjCeDtP — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) October 8, 2020

The department has also sought the help of additional subject experts and volunteers from other sectors for quality assurance, said Pascua.

“Hindi ito palagi [may error], pero may mga makakalusot at makakalusot na ganiyan dahil we are not living in a perfect world. Pero ginagawa naming lahat ng paraan para maiayos natin itong mga TV episodes natin,” he said.

(There will always be errors but not always, because we are not living in a perfect world. But we are doing everything to improve our TV episodes.)

Pascua urged the public to continue giving criticisms and spotting errors in DepEd TV episodes so these would be corrected.

After netizens pointed out the error in Tuesday's Math lesson, Pascua apologized and said the department would implement stricter quality assurance for future DepEd TV episodes.

In August, several social media users also criticized DepEd TV for airing grammatically-incorrect sentences during its test broadcast. After the incident, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the department set up control measures to avoid future incidents.

The DepEd enlisted the help of the country’s top broadcast journalists to train teachers for their television learning service.

Classes in public schools in the country opened last Monday under a blended distance learning system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.