PH logs 3,564 additional COVID-19 cases; total at 342,816

Commuters take a ride at a rapid bus and e-jeepney transport terminal in Pasay City on October 07, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — There are now 342,816 total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,564 additional confirmed infections on Monday.

Monday's tally of new confirmed cases, of which 90% occurred in the last 2 weeks, breaks the 7-day streak of less than 3,000 cases reported per day.

Of the newly-announced cases, 1,344 are from the National Capital Region (NCR).

A total of 13 testing laboratories were not able to submit their results, according to the DOH.

The DOH also reported 150 additional recoveries and 11 new deaths, 8 of which occurred this month.

With a total of 293,152 recovered patients and 6,332 COVID-related deaths, there are currently 43,332 active cases in the country.

Except for today, Oct. 4 and Sept. 28, the Philippines has been logging less than 3,000 cases a day in the last 3 weeks.

While the Philippines has been in the Top 20 countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases, both the DOH and the World Health Organization said it is not reflective of the country’s current situation as regards the health crisis.

The WHO said a large number of the cases have already recovered, and noted that the Philippines has the 12th or 13th largest population among countries in the world. It also cited the larger testing capacity of the Philippines compared to other countries in the region.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.