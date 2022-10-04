Commuters wait for a ride in Pasay City on Sept. 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country's daily COVID-19 cases may reach 4,000 by the end of this month, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The agency made the remark after a think tank projected that coronavirus infections in the country may rise.

"Sa aming projections, maaaring mangyari ito by end of October, maaaring 4,000. Pero kapag mas bumaba pa ang compliance to minimum public health standards, maaaring pang mas tumaas ito by the end of this month," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

In a television interview, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the country may experience a rise in coronavirus cases.

This comes as the government dropped outdoor mask mandate, as well as high levels of mobility, return of face-to-face classes, and waning vaccine immunity.

Last week, the DOH said 13 out of 17 local government units in Metro Manila were under "moderate risk" for COVID-19.

Six out of 17 areas in Metro Manila also saw an increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19, it added.