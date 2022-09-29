Commuters line up at an EDSA bus carousel station in Quezon City on Sept. 6, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Most local government units in Metro Manila are under "moderate risk" for COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, 13 out of 17 LGUs in the capital region have reported an increase in coronavirus infections.

"Although hindi pa siya dun sa significant levels pero nakikita natin na 13 out of 17 areas in the National Capital Region ay pumalo na sa moderate risk classification," she said in a press briefing.

These are Manila, Quezon City, Las Piñas, Makati, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig, and the municipality of Pateros.

Moderate risk means an area had a positive 2-week growth rate in the number of COVID-19 cases and average daily attack rate of between 1 to 7. ADAR is the number of new cases over a 2-week period, divided by the population.

Meanwhile, 6 out of 17 areas in Metro Manila also saw an increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19, Vergeire said.

These are Pasig, Muntinlupa, Malabon, Makati, Navotas and Caloocan.

"Atin na pong tinitignan 'yung mga pasyenteng naka-admit kung maaari nating ilipat sa ating isolation facilities 'yung mga milld at asymptomatic," she added.

To free up beds in hospitals, patients may be transferred to a COVID-19 field hospital in Manila and accredited hotels for quarantine.

"Sa ngayon, wala pa tayong nakikitang need para tayo ay magbukas ulit ng panibago. We are using the existing facilities for these individuals na puwede na nating ilipat palabas ng mga ospital," Vergeire said.

The health department earlier this month announced that Metro Manila has revered to "moderate risk" classification.

Based on DOH's COVID-19 tracker, the capital region has 11,251 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, it tallied over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases, which include 13,266 fatalities.

Vergeire allayed concerns that infections were "expected" to increase as more people go out and more sectors open up.

The DOH would only recommend imposing curbs, such as the reimposition of outdoor masking, should there be an increase in severe and critical COVID-19 cases, she added.