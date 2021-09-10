5 NCR LGUs inoculate more individuals than own adult population

Watch more on iWantTFC

More than 87% of adults in NCR received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, data show

MANILA—More than 87 percent of the adult population in the National Capital Region have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, data obtained by ABS-CBN News from the local government units and the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

As of Tuesday, September 7, 87.5 percent of the NCR's adult population, or 8,404,119 individuals, have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, based on official data processed by the ABS-CBN Investigative & Research Group.

An abundance of vaccines

Five LGUs, meanwhile, have exceeded their respective adult populations in terms of inoculated individuals.

San Juan City leads the pack, having administered the first dose of the vaccine to 181,813 individuals. The city only has 91,134 adult residents, or those above 18 years old, according to the city’s projected population for 2021 obtained from DOH. This indicates that the city has also vaccinated non-residents—nearly double the size of its own adult population. San Juan City has earlier announced that it would start vaccinating non-residents.

Mandaluyong came in second in the list, with the number of individuals inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine exceeding the city’s adult population by 57 percent, while Pateros has administered 26 percent more first doses of the vaccine than its entire adult population.

Like San Juan City, Mandaluyong and Pateros have also announced that they would be opening their vaccination drive to non-residents.

Two other cities that have opened up their vaccine drive to non-residents also recorded figures that exceeded their own adult populations: Taguig and Marikina. These cities have inoculated individuals with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by nearly 6% and 5%, respectively.



Supply woes in Pasig

Of all the LGUs in the capital region, only Caloocan and Pasig have administered the first dose to less than 70 percent of their adult population, at 67.96 percent and 68.88 percent, respectively.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto had earlier said that the city has been grappling with a shortage in vaccine supply.

Konting-konti na lang ang hawak natin para sa 1st dose & 2nd dose. Inaasahan ang karagdagang supplies mula sa national ngayong linggo. Yung order natin (AZ), konti pa lang din ang dumarating at ubos na yung natanggap natin.#vaccines #fyi #pasig — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) September 5, 2021

Data obtained by ABS-CBN News from Pasig City indicated that there were no vaccines administered in the city from Sept. 4 to 7 due to supply issues.

More than half of NCR adults fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, a total of 5,345,934 or 55.66 percent of the whole adult population of NCR have already been fully vaccinated.

San Juan City has already fully vaccinated 129,299 individuals, exceeding the number of its adult residents by 41.88 percent, while 311,060 adults from Mandaluyong have also been fully vaccinated, exceeding the city’s adult population by 7.96 percent.

Due to supply issues, only 39.23 percent (or 221,029 people) of Pasig City's 563,363 adults have been fully vaccinated.

As of Sept. 9, the Philippines has administered a total of 37,828,114 COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 21,589,180 are first doses.

A total of 16,138,934 individuals are fully vaccinated, which makes up 20.9% of the government’s target to inoculate 77 million Filipinos by yearend. - with reports from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News