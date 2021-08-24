Mandaluyong residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the SM Megamall vaccination site on July 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The local governments of Mandaluyong and Pateros have opened their vaccination drives to non-residents so more people get protected against COVID-19, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Tuesday.

Through the "We Vax As One" program, non-residents can now book appointments for COVID-19 vaccination in both localities, MMDA chief Benhur Abalos said.

"Merong LGUs (local government units) na halos patapos na so sayang naman kung isasarado nila. Instead na isara o mag-slow down... ito'y itutuloy na lang at io-open na lang sa mga kapitbahay sa NCR (National Capital Region)," he told Teleradyo.

(There are LGUs who are almost done [vaccinating their target population]. Instead of closing [the sites] down or slowing down, it will be opened instead to their neighbors in NCR.)

The cities of Marikina and San Juan will also soon open their inoculation drives, Abalos said.

Those residing in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal can also avail of the program once the target population in the capital region are fully vaccinated, he added.

Walk-ins are not allowed and reservation is strictly by appointment, Abalos stressed.

He also warned that those planning to get booster shots through the "We Vax As One" would be arrested.

To date, over 11.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Metro Manila, home to about 14 million people.

Of the figure, 43.7 percent or over 4.2 million have been fully vaccinated. Some 7.3 million people have received the first dose.