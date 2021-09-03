San Juan City residents and workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose on August 24, 2021. The MMDA said San Juan City will also open to inoculate other citizens soon as they nearly complete vaccinating eligible residents and workers within the city. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City launched on Friday its online registration for the vaccination of non-residents, as part of the "We Vax as One" concept adopted by Metro Manila mayors.

The city, the smallest in the capital region in terms of population, is the fourth Metro Manila area to adopt the program after Marikina, Pateros, and Mandaluyong.

"Dito sa We Vax As One, kahit hindi kayo nakatira sa San Juan o nagtatrabaho dito, pwede kayong magparehistro at magpabakuna sa aming lungsod. Karamihan sa residente at nagtatrabaho dito ay bakunado na. We are now opening our San Juan vaccination to those who do not work and live here. 'Yan ay sa pamamagitan ng online registration,” Mayor Francis Zamora said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

(Even if you don't live in San Juan, you may register and get vaccinated in our city. Most residents and workers here are already vaccinated. We are now opening our San Juan vaccination to those who do not work and live here through online registration.)

Those living or working in other cities and nearby provinces of Metro Manila just have to scan the QR code posted on the mayor’s Facebook page to register.

They will receive a confirmatory text from the city government. All non-residents will be vaccinated at the Greenhills Theater Mall.

Zamora said walk-ins will not be allowed.

"We hope that in the next three days, we get sufficient listing para next week, Tuesday onwards, magsagawa tayo ng unang araw ng pagbabakuna ng ating We Vax As One. Juan Vax, tulong ng San Juan sa kapwa-Pilipino," he said.

(We hope that we get sufficient listing in the next three days so we could carry out the program from Tuesday onwards next week.)

"‘Yung unified guidelines, you have to make sure walang walk-in. Next, pre-registration ang kailangan at dapat pasok sa priority list A1 to A5," he added.

(We have to make sure that there are no walk-ins. There must be pre-registration for people under the priority list.)

Non-residents must also sign an attestation form, saying they have not been vaccinated in other cities or provinces.

"Kailangan kayo ay lumagda sa isang attestation o kasunduan na di ka pa bakunado sa anumang LGU," Zamora explained.

(You have to sign an attestation or an agreement stating that you have not been vaccinated elsewhere.)

"Sa ngayon, hinihintay pa rin natin ang centralized database na ating magiging reference. Habang wala pa ito, we will rely on attestation," he added.

(We're still waiting for the centralized database that will serve as our reference. For now, we will rely on attestation.)

San Juan City has inoculated enough people to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

As of September 1, 125,010 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the city, equivalent to 141 percent of its target population.

Mandaluyong City, Marikina City and Pateros have earlier opened their vaccination drives to non-residents.



