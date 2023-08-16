MANILA — Expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr can still run for public office unless he is convicted by a court, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

Speaking to Radyo 630, Velasco explained that the penalty of expulsion does not mean perpetual disqualification from public office.

"Wala naman po ganung restriction kasi po 'yun ang magsasabi lang po niyan yung mga court natin yung kasing House of Represnetatives ang power lang ito is to impose disciplinary action. Iyun nga maximum po yung expulsion wala ho naman yung perpetual disqualification roon sa disciplinary action ng House of Representatives," Velasco said.

Velasco however expressed doubts that Teves can run again.

"Kung hindi uusad yung mga cases filed against him. If you recall yung case na finile sa kaniya na nafile na po sa Negros Oriental yung sa 29 murder case against him and some other people nafile na po yun sa Negros and I think itong kay kay ano yung former Governor Degamo yung naasssassinate po plus other na mga kasama ni Governor Degamo yun po eh ang pagkakaalam po namin diyan eh ready na for filing sa korte siguro by 2025 meron na hong nangyari sa mga kaso na yan," Velasco said.

"Since murder cases yan eh alam niyo naman ang mruder cases nonbailable po diyan unang gagawin ng judge diyan to issue a warrant of arrest tapos once arrested hindi na ho bailable so makukulng na ho siya mahirapan ho siya tumakbo." Velasco explained.

For now, next on the House's agenda is deciding what to do with the vacated district.

Velasco said the House can designate a permanent caretaker or call for a special election, but the latter is unlikely considering the expense and the approach of the 2023 Barangay and SK Elections and the 2025 midterm elections.

"Ang mangyayari po magdedesignate po ng caretaker. As of now ang caretaker po ng district niya si Speaker Romualdez ngayon po kailangan magdecide uli yung plenary ng house of represnetatives kung sino na yung permanent na caretaker. Yun po ang magaasikaso sa mga proyekto sa district niya at saka yung mga constituent." Velasco said.

"Pag-uusapan po yan ng House leadership kung sino yun, usually ho yan yung pinakamalapit na congressman sa district na yun sa district ni Cong. Teves pwede rin po naman yung Speaker kasi ang Speaker ho covered niya yung buong bansa. Wala pa hong desisyon diyan kung sino magiging prmanent caretaker ng district niya," Velasco said.

"Pwede rin po kung magkakaroon ng special election pero mukhang kapos na ho sa oras at preparasyon ang Comelec dahil alam niyo naman next month eh may Barangay at SK elections that will occupy Comelec until mga end of November yung bilangan saka logistics so between Septmeber and upto early November yung panahon ng Comelec nandoon sa barangay at SK at di naman posible yan dahil nationwide ho eh ang mga barangay so sa tingin ko po parang walang pagkakataon wala nang time ang Comelec to call for special election tapos additional budget po yan eh kailangan may funds po yan," Velasco explained.

"Mukhang papunta na po doon dahil yung timing nga eh yun nga eh barangay election tapos alam niyo po naman by next year eh maghahanda na for the 2025 elections ang Comelec mukhang wala hong time at budget ang Comelec for that," Velasco also said.

The fate of Teves' congressional staff, who are co-terminus with him, will also be up to the caretaker, Velasco said.

Meantime some of the leading political parties in the House issued statements in support of the expulsion.

"The evidence presented against Rep. Teves is strong and deeply concerning. Seeking political asylum in another nation without concrete reason and abandoning his law-making duties, have put in jeopardy the trust that the people of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental have placed in him. Moreover, the tarnish on our institution's reputation wrought by the designation of its member as a 'terrorist' demands immediate and decisive action. For the benefit of our nation, its institutions, and the democratic principles we uphold, we assert our full support for the expulsion of Rep. Teves," Cong. Lray Villafuerte said as President of the National Unity Party.

"The trajectory of Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves, Jr.'s recent actions prompts deep reflection and necessitates decisive action. The title of 'representative' is both an honor and a pledge, a bond of trust between the elected and their constituents. In this bond, the needs of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental must always be paramount. Regrettably, Rep. Teves's extended sojourns and overseas endeavors have called this bond into question," Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co said in a statement as President of the Party List Coalition.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expelled embattled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. from the chamber over his continued absence from his duties, amid allegations of masterminding the assassination of his political nemesis former governor Roel Degamo.

In its second plenary session, the House voted 265-0-3 to expel Teves from his duties as a lawmaker representing Negros Oriental's third district.

