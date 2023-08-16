MANILA — The camp of expelled lawmaker Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. on Wednesday questioned the decision of the House of Representatives to vote him out of Congress, calling it a "kangaroo court."

According to Teves' lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, the proceedings of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges "are nothing but that of a kangaroo court."

"From the start of the proceedings, it bore all the hallmarks of an inquisition: the Committee was the motu proprio Complainant, making it both the accuser and the judge; Rep. Teves was never allowed to participate in the proceedings by himself, but only through letters of his counsel, who were never even allowed to present," he said in a statement.

He also noted that the hearings were kept secret, and the final recommendation "shows that there was never a bona fide intention to consider the evidence in favor of Mr. Teves."

"To make matters worse, while the Committee was overly strict in not allowing Rep. Teves to participate in the proceedings, it chose to disregard Section 2 of its own rules which provides that proceedings in the Committee shall be deferred if any matter under discussion is before a judicial, quasi-judicial or administrative body, until after final judgment therein," Topacio added, noting how the Committee refused to follow this rule even after the issue of Teves being tagged as a "terrorist" is still under review.

Topacio, likewise, said they can now bring the case beyond the House of the Representatives and the Department of Justice.

"Having been liberated from the procedural and legal monstrosities of both the DOJ and the HOR, we can now shift the battle to for a where, it is hoped, we will get fairness and due process," he added.

In its second plenary session, the House voted 265-0-3 to expel Teves from his duties as a lawmaker representing Negros Oriental's third district.

Three lawmakers, among them ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, abstained from voting, citing supposed implications of the panel's discussion of Teves' designation as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

The panel does not usually disclose its recommendations until they are acted upon by the plenary.

The decision concluded the committee's months-long probe into Teves, who was tagged as a terrorist earlier in August as the panel's investigation were held behind closed doors.

Several others, including his younger brother and former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves and his alleged bagman Marvin Miranda, were also tagged as terrorists behind the "Teves Terrorist Group" supposedly operating in the province.

