Marcos: State of the nation is sound

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on Monday as Senate President Migz Zubiri (L) and House Speaker Martin Romualdez look on. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to support the agriculture sector, make health care accessible to every Filipino, and bared his legislative agenda through 2028 during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

His first SONA, described by an analyst as "business-like," lasted for an hour and 14 minutes. Unlike his inaugural address, where Marcos spoke mostly in English, his first SONA was spoken in a mix of English and Filipino, not deviating from his drafted speech.

Cheers and applause greeted Marcos before he began his speech.

RTVM screenshot

A gushing First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos highlighted the introductory of Marcos' SONA, who broke character when her husband addressed her in front of guests.

Araneta-Marcos briefly covered her face with a piece of paper and made a face directed at her husband. Vice President Sara Duterte, her husband's running-mate and her seatmate for the event, cheered her on.

LOOK: First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos temporarily hides face, seemingly shy, after President Bongbong Marcos acknowledges her at the beginning of his #SONA2022. pic.twitter.com/xweoXIYCvC — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) July 25, 2022

Marcos dedicated the first 10 minutes of his speech discussing his government's plans to solve the country's economic woes, compounded by high prices of food and fuel.

"I have instructed the NEDA to coordinate with other agencies and work on the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028 and to submit to me the complete blueprint and progress of its implementation not later than year-end," he said.

"Expenditure priorities will be realigned, and spending efficiency will be improved to immediately address the economic scarring arising from the effects of COVID-19, and also to prepare for future shocks. Productivity-enhancing investments will be promoted," he added.

Applause rang out when Marcos declared his plan on expanding specialized hospitals outside Metro Manila, citing the need to make these also accessible to those even in far-flung areas.

"Maliwanag na hindi lamang dapat dito lamang sa National Capital Region kundi maging sa ibang parte ng bansa kailangan magdagdag ng ganitong uri ng mga pagamutan," said Marcos.

"Bukod dito, upang mailapit natin ang health care system sa taumbayan nang hindi sila kailangang pumunta sa sentro ng kanilang bayan, lalawigan o region, ay maglalagay tayo ng mga clinic, mga RHU na pupuntahan ng mga doktor, nurse, midwife, medtech, isang beses, dalawang beses sa isang linggo," he added.

"Sa gayon, magiging mas madali sa may karamdaman na magpapagamot nang hindi na kailangang magbiyahe nang malayo."

Lawmakers and guests also welcomed Marcos' plan to issue an executive order easing the debt burden of farmers.

The EO aims to impose a one-year moratorium on the payment of land amortization and interest payments. This is in support of the agrarian reform program, he said.

"A moratorium will give the farmers to channel the resources in developing their farms, maximizing their capacity to produce and propel the growth of our economy," said Marcos, who is also handling the government's agriculture portfolio.

When he appealed to Congress to pass a law in making ROTC mandatory in senior high school, a gleeful Senator Bato Dela Rosa was seen clapping.

Dela Rosa, a former police chief, has advocated for the revival of the controversial ROTC.

According to Marcos, making ROTC mandatory will "motivate, train, organize and mobilize the students for national defense preparedness, including disaster preparedness and capacity building for risk-related situations."

Despite the economic problems and challenges the country is facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President believes the state of the nation is "sound."



"We will endure. Let our Filipino spirit ever remain undimmed," he said. "I know this in my mind, in my heart, in my very soul."

CABINET MEMBERS LAUD MARCOS

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo said he has started streamlining the process of people getting aid from Assistance to Individuals or Families in Crisis Situations (AICS).

This, after Marcos said he would strengthen the program. The forms and questionnaires were also made simple for applicants, said Tulfo.

“We’re doing it now. It’s just a matter of political will. Kakayanin naman eh. We’re already starting yung binabanggit niya na AICS, yung pinipilahan sa DSWD na burial, medical, usually inaabot yan ng 8 hours bago yan makuha. We’re trying to cut it down in an hour or two,” he said.

The DSWD is also planning to open more warehouses where it can stock food and supplies to provinces mostly affected by typhoons and other natural calamities.

Tulfo however said they would need additional manpower and funds to implement this.

“We’re asking for budget. Siguro next year ‘yun... para bawat provinces mayroon na kaming warehouse, para naka-preposition ‘yung goods namin,” he said.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople said they would also need additional budget to automate overseas employment certifications, as brought up by the President.

DMW and the information and communications department have already started preparations for this.

She also described Marcos' SONA as meaningful.

“Kasi you can see that we have a president that studies all issues, is familiar with different challenges and problems, and is a solutions finder type of president, so very inspiring, very down to earth,” she said.

Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the support shown by Marcos to the agency's priorities, which include ramping up the country's booster uptake and the establishment of the Virology Institute and Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

“We’re expecting that four major items: boosters, bakuna, healthcare workers benefits, at yung universal healthcare. Hindi man nasabi ng ating pangulo sa SONA ang universal healthcare, pero nasabi niya ‘yung important components tulad ng healthcare workers, CDC bill,” she said.

— With reports from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

WATCH