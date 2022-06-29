Known as the adopted daughter of late President Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos, Aimee Romualdez Marcos, nicknamed “Little Aimee” by her father, is the youngest of the Marcos siblings.

Born on May 2, 1979, Aimee was a minor when martial law in the Philippines was lifted. A previous article described Aimee’s experience growing up in Malacañang, saying “she would engage the tough security guards with children's games of hide-and-seek.”

At 18 years old, she emerged as a debutante in the Manila Hotel ballroom. She was named in a benefit dinner as “Manila’s Five Loveliest”.

According to her LinkedIn, Aimee describes herself as a “digital marketing and strategy professional” and holds several positions, including founder of ARM Digital Consultancy, an advertising agency that “specializes in social media, content strategy, and web & mobile app development.”

Since August 2020, she worked as a lifestyle staff writer at The Daily Tribune, writing articles under her column titled “Thoughts from an Armchair”. Several of her articles focus on technologies in the digital age, including articles on social media algorithms and online groups.

One of her most recent articles, titled “Hiatus”, discussed her experience “helping in the campaign efforts” of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Working at the UniTeam headquarters in Cagayan de Oro, Aimee described the lengthy process involved in campaigning, which included: “meetings, interviews, and tours plus a crazy rally, 48++ hours of no sleeping whilst counting and monitoring returns, and here we are.”

During her campaign efforts for the 2022 presidential election, she was interviewed by YouTube channel Grecer Films, in which she gave a tour of the UniTeam headquarters. She described her brother as “caring,” revealing that he and his wife Liza Araneta “really raised me to a certain extent because I stayed with them for a while.”

She further described Marcos Jr.’s passion for music, attributing her previous music career as drummer for Filipino rock band The Dorques to him. (Brought in by her cousin Joffy Cruz, Aimee played the drums for the band. While the band is currently inactive, several of their songs achieved some popularity, which include ”Le Metronome”, ”Waltzing Away”, and ”Murasaki Blue.”)

In her interview with Grecer Films, she stated: “He [Bongbong] was actually the one that encouraged me to play the drums because I was the one that was asking if I could, and he said, ‘Of course, you can play any instrument, just play it well.’ She further described Bongbong as ‘like any older brother,’ in that ‘they tease you, but mahal na mahal ka no’n’.”

Some of her previous jobs include digital solutions manager at ABS-CBN from 2008 to 2010, sales team member of Yahoo in 2011, and senior marketing consultant for SM Our Home.

Aimee attended Ateneo de Manila University for her undergraduate degree, majoring in English Literature. Like her siblings, Aimee also previously studied in England, earning her postgraduate degree in Media and Culture at SOAS University of London.

While she chooses to remain out of politics, she is active on Instagram under the handle @aimeer.marcos, where she describes herself as “Mama nerd. Player of drums. Reader of books. Eater of food. A Ravenclaw. Lover of weird things.”

RELATED VIDEO