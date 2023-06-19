Media’s role in overcoming societal divisions tackled in Bonn conference

Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle, Germany's international public broadcaster that is organizing the Global Media Forum 2023, speaks at the opening of the conference in Bonn, Germany on June 19, 2023. Ronron Calunsod, ABS-CBN News

BONN, Germany - The role of journalism in overcoming divisions in societies across the globe particularly observed against a backdrop of audiences consuming what only interests them, takes center stage at this year’s Global Media Forum here that opened Monday.

“After social media came and the platforms came, divisions are going deeper and the tone is rough. So, I think one of the demands I have, and I would really like that we all come together and stop letting the algorithms of platforms set the agenda of of our journalistic work,” said Peter Limbourg, Director General of forum organizer Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international public broadcaster, in his opening remarks.

“Not every hate campaign is worth reporting. Not every populism needs to be transported. Rumors… are not substitute for facts and constructive solutions,” he added.

“We need to use Tiktok, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to our advantage. But we, the journalists, determine content, and above all set the tone of our content.”

Some 2,000 people, including journalists from many parts of the world, attended the first of the two-day conference, which is already in its 16th edition, according to the organizer.

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, who delivered a taped message, said “we now need to step into one another’s shoes” and “be willing to understand one another’s perspective” in order to overcome divisions.

Baerbock acknowledged the crucial work of journalists, especially in ensuring a free society and hold those in power accountable, citing the situation of a Russian journalist who is in exile.

“I want to state this very clearly: attacks on the freedom to report are simply unacceptable anywhere. And that’s why also for the government, we do have the obligation to protect free media,” she said.