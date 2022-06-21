BONN, Germany -- Hundreds of journalists and media professionals from around the world recognized at least two of their own from Ukraine Monday evening here, capping an emotional Day 1 of a two-day conference aimed at discussing what may be done to protect truth-telling at a time of disinformation and challenges to democracy.

Associated Press journalist and novelist Mstyslav Chernov and freelance photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka, whose images helped convey to the world what was happening on the ground as Russia invaded Ukraine, received the Freedom of Speech Award. They each gave moving speeches that tied with the theme that dominated the day's discussions on the need for journalism to survive to serve its function of voicing out truths and bearing witness.

Chernov related how people, seeing the word 'press' on his helmet, went up to him to ask about Kiev or Odesa and if these Ukrainian cities have indeed fallen.

"At that point, I realized that sometimes news, sometimes information is more important for human survival than even food. And that thought allowed us to keep working even though everyday was harder and harder," Chernov said.

"What we did was nothing extraordinary. What we did is what every single journalist in Ukraine is doing right now. The suffering, the stress, the trauma that people experience everyday, civilians and journalists, and they do that to tell the story," Chernov said.

He ended his speech with: "There is nothing we did more than what these people are doing right now. They are taking equal risks that we did... Let this prize be to all of them, to all people who work right now in Ukraine."

Maloletka said they felt compelled to stay on to keep reporting despite the danger.

"We decided to stay in the city under attack because we know that we must do that, and during our trench days in Mariupol, we were witnessing... air strikes and atrocities against civilians committed by the Russian forces. It was important for me to show the world and to our country what's happening," he said.

Maloletka said they received many questions on social media after publication of their pictures, highlighting the need for information.

"The tragedy of Mariupol will forever remain like deep scars in my body and my heart. But at the same time, I feel the work we did documenting the horrors of war were forever understood, will help the world understand what's happened in Ukraine and bring justice to the thousands killed in the senseless war," he said.

Chernov and Maloletka were the last journalists in Mariupol before their evacuation.

"They documented the city's first deaths at the city hospital and the attack on the maternity ward with pregnant women and children in it, as well as numerous bombings. During this work, the journalists themselves were under constant attack and took great risks only to find a steady connection to upload their footage of the siege, bringing it to the attention of the international community. They were evacuated by Ukrainian soldiers to avoid them falling into the hands of Russians, who had been hunting them down," said German news organization Deutsche Welle.

Gathering in Bonn

Deutsche Welle has been giving out the Freedom award since 2015. Germany's international broadcaster also annually brings together media professionals from around the globe in Bonn since 2008 via the Global Media Forum.

The conference resumed in-person setup this year, complementing its live streaming of sessions, at its traditional venue at the World Conference Center. The forum went online after the pandemic broke in 2020.

Christoph Jumpelt, spokesperson and head of Corporate Communication of Deutsche Welle, said around 1,900 people registered for the event, 600 of them online.

As of Monday, 850 people were physically in the venue, he said.



Jumpelt said the conference "has always been about exchange on international level," enabling listening in on journalism freedom situations in Asia, Africa, and Middle East, and how his organization may support journalists.

Some of the media professionals who came in person were from Palestine, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Africa, India, Indonesia, Russia, Myanmar, to name a few.

Jumpelt said there is a need to intensify cooperation among media organizations on fighting propaganda and circumvention of censorship.

The conference's theme this year is "Shaping tomorrow, now" but current issues like disinformation and polluted information ecosystems and threats to democracy took substantial discussion time.

'We should be emotional'

The conference surfaced notions that challenged paradigms long held as norms for journalistic best practices.

Jodie Ginsberg, Committee to Protect Journalists president, who introduced the Freedom Award for Chernov and Maloletka, addressed the emotional mood in the conference, starting in the morning when Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa of Philippine-based Rappler news website apologized for being emotional.

At several times during her speech, @mariaressa's voice shakes and she gets emotional as she relates attacks against journalists like her during #dw_gmf pic.twitter.com/xtXQTlf9LL — arlene burgos (@arleneburgos) June 20, 2022

Ressa, in her keynote address opening the conference, spoke about the need for person-to-person defense of democracy, and how using technology, journalism and community are the ways forward for journalism, a profession and industry so embattled by disinformation that rebuilding trust has become a problem.

"Maria Ressa this morning apologized for being emotional. I don't think we should apologize. When I look at what's facing journalism, journalists and the progress of free society, we should be emotional. Telling the truth comes at a price," Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg said in her award introduction that in his account of the coverage, Chernov cited the absence of information and the blockades as means to two ends: to sow chaos to make it easier for the aggressors to succeed, and to erase traces of the crime.



"The second is impunity. If there is no evidence of the crime committed, the children killed, the civilian buildings flattened, then the aggressor can continue to act as they please. The role then of the journalist in war as in peace is to bear witness, or in Mstyslav's words, to break the silence," Ginsberg said.

Chernov was apparently holding back emotions as he accepted the award.

In one of the early panels, Angelina Kariakina, head of news at Ukrainian Public Broadcaster UA:PBC, talked about journalists becoming part of the story, and how this "does not mean being less professional."

In the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine where, according to Kariakina, 11 TV stations were bombed, journalists' inclusion in the story mattered "because this coverage is not about balance but the truth."