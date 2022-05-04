Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reiterated they would not turn away any voter when they cast their ballot next week, even those showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Comelec had said an isolation polling place (IPP) will be present in election sites on May 9, meant to be used by voters with COVID-19 symptoms and those positive for the virus supposedly allowed to go out of their quarantine.

Those with cough, colds, fever, LBM, or any symptoms of COVID-19 can still vote through IPPs, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said.

"'Yung mga mga COVID-19 na positive na talagang may findings na may result tapos naka-quarantine, for whatever reason nakalabas po sila sa kanilang mga tahanan o sa quarantine facilities, wala po kaming magagawa kundi pabotohin din," Garcia said during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

"Basta nakapila sa presinto, anuman po ang kalagayan sa kalusugan, nararamdaman ng isang botante, subalit nandiyan siya at ang kaniyang registration ay aktibo, siya po ay pabobotohin po natin. Pero at least, iyon po ang nililiwanag natin, wala po tayong ibang hahanapin na ibang dokumento sa pagboto nila," he noted in a separate Palace press briefing.

Where is the isolation polling place located?

The Department of Education (DepEd) said the IPP would be set up inside some of the schools designated as polling sites.

It may be near the school's entrance where health personnel will be able to assist, said Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo.

"Ang tumulong sa pagtukoy ng mga IPPs na ito ay ang aming mga school heads, principals at mga district supervisors," he said.

Those with the following symptoms will be directed to the IPP:

Voters with positive COVID-19 results

Voters who will have a temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius above

Voters with coughs and colds

Voters who may have LBM

Voters who have fever

Voters exhibiting other COVID-19 symptoms

Will a voter need to present a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result?

This will not be required when voting, according to Garcia.

But face masks should be worn at all times.

A face shield is not required.

While ID's will not be required, it is better for voters to bring them should their identity be "challenged," said Garcia.

"Baka po may watcher kasi na mangungulit at kukwestyunin sila, at least meron po silang ipapakita na isang valid identification," he added.

— Job Manahan and Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News