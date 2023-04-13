MANILA -- Some senators on Thursday urged for a review of the current basic education system as they cited the supposed failures of the K-12 program.

According to Sen. Sonny Angara, the K-12 program's "promise" to lessen the load of students and give them an early opportunity to join the workforce never materialized.

“Ngayon marami pa rin hindi tumatanggap ng hindi college graduate. Pangalawa, sabi nila iiksian yung curriculum pati sa college… Sabi nila from four years pwedeng gawing three years yung college,” said Angara, chairman of the Senate youth committee.

“Nung pinasa natin, marami tayong pinangako sa kabataan, marami tayong pinangako sa pamilyang Pilipino na hindi natin tinupad,” he added.

What’s needed is to improve the “options” being given by K-12 like the technical vocational strand, which is not supported by laboratories; and the sports and arts that has not received support from the government.

Techvoc graduates, Angara said, must be given a “certification” for them to really be able to enter the workforce.

For Angara, there is also a need to improve the current list of programs being offered by colleges, universities and technical and vocational schools.

“Yung mga makabago. Yung mga sinasabing 21st century skills. Yung analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, baka nahuhuli tayo dyan... Medyo nalalayo tayo base sa latest exams,” he said.

Even Sen. Francis Escudero sees the need to check, not only the effectivity of the K-12, but those in the college and vocational levels.

“Although it should be constantly reviewed, we should also not try to keep on trying something new without giving it enough chance to work," said Escudero, chairperson of the Senate higher, technical and vocational education committee.

For Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, who also sits as Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), the improvement must cover all fronts of the country’s educational system.

“Right now, the call to review the curriculum in basic education, TVET, and higher education is already being responded to by EDCOM 2, but not only curriculum review as the Commission is also looking into improving learning outcomes, assessment of learning, teacher quality, coordination among education sub-sectors, education financing, employability of our graduates, among others. We expect to see bigger and better reforms in our education system once the work of EDCOM 2 is complete,” Villanueva said.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada meanwhile believes that early and long exposure to the actual fields by students would help improve even their “soft skills.”

“Apprenticeship programs have the unique capability of immersing our younger workers in real-life employment atmospheres, enabling them to learn technical skills, practical knowledge, and experience to make them employable and competitive,” Estrada said.

Sen. Pia Cayetano meanwhile stressed that developing each learner’s “soft skills” must actually start from home, through the children’s parents.

“I think we can all agree, we’re mothers, the VP and I once in a while get to talk about our children, many of us are parents here or substitute parents. [We know that] you can’t develop these [soft skills] later in life. It’s something that comes naturally, if they have that kind of exposure early in life,” Cayetano said.

On Thursday, EDCOM 2 composed of senators, congressmen, education and advocates experts, and Department of Education officials led by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte discussed the needed direction to improve the country’s quality of education, as well as steps that the DepEd is taking to realize this goal.

In her opening statement, Duterte presented the DepEd’s “MATATAG” agenda, which stands for: a relevant curriculum to produce competent and job-ready, active and responsible citizens; accelerated delivery of basic education facilities and services; promotion of learners’ well-being, inclusive education, and a positive learning environment, and support to teachers to teach better.

Senate contingent’s EDCOM Chairman, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, meanwhile highlighted the intelligence status of 10-year old Filipino learners based on World Bank studies, indicating that 9 in every 10 children cannot read and understand a simple story.

Gatchalian also underlined how teachers then and now are so overworked.

“Some things that we saw that’s there as early as 1925, overloaded and overworked ang teachers. And until now, after 98 years, it’s still the same.. we have to look at it,” said Gatchalian, who also chairs the Senate basic education committee.

In response, DepEd Undersecretary Gina Gonong reported the agency’s hiring of an initial 5,000 personnel who will be dedicated to clerical work.

Another volume of clerical employees in DepEd will follow.

Gonong said the DepEd will also introduce the new “K-10” program, which will be followed by a revised program for Grade 11 and 12.

The agency, she said, is working on a e-Library that students can access even during vacation, as well audio books that will be helpful to hearing impaired students.

And to address the learners’ mental health, the DepEd is also working increase the salary of Guidance Counsellors.

“We’ve also worked with DBM (Department of Budget and Management) to obtain higher salary grades for Guidance Counsellors and propose creation of additional items to provide learners’ support services,” Gonong said.

