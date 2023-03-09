Unemployment rises to 4.8 pct in Jan, 2.37-M jobless

Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines' unemployment rate climbed to 4.8 percent in January this year from 4.3 percent in December last year, the state statistics bureau said on Thursday.

This was equivalent to 2.37 million Filipino workers who were jobless, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. This was also higher than the 4.5 percent or 2.24 million jobless reported in October 2022.

However, the PSA also noted that the jobless rate in January was lower than the 6.4 percent rate or 2.95 million unemployed seen in the same month in 2022.

Underemployment, meanwhile, slightly improved to 6.65 million or 14.1 percent rate, lower than 14.2 percent in October 2022 and 14.9 percent in January last year, data showed. This was however also higher than the 12.6 percent underemployment rate seen in December last year.

The total number of employed persons in January reached 47.35 million, or 95.2 percent.

