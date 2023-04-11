Kalagayan ng employment sa Pilipinas bumubuti: eksperto

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Bumubuti ang kalagayan ng employment sa Pilipinas, ayon sa isang eksperto, kung pagbabasehan ang data na inilabas ng Philippine Statistics Authority nitong Martes.

Ayon kasi sa PSA, nasa 4.8 percent o 2.47 na mga Pilipino ang walang trabaho.

Saad ni Rene Ofreneo, dating dean ng University of the Philippines - School of Labor and Industrial Relations, ang porsyento ay mababang rate ng unemployment dahil ibig sabihin ay marami ang mayroong trabaho.

Aniya, apat sa walong mga manggagawang Pilipino ay mga informal workers, na mga manggagawang walang kontrata o hindi rehistrado. Malaki umano ang bilang ng mga manggagawang walang katiyakan sa security of tenure at kita.

Nagkaroon aniya ng pagbaba ng bilang ng mga manggagawa sa manufacturing industry at agrikultura dahil sa krisis sa dalawang sektor.

Ani Ofreneo, pabor siya na papasukin ang foreign investment sa Pilipinas. - SRO, TeleRadyo, Abril 11, 2023