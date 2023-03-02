Faculty and students of Adamson University in Manila light candles outside the campus on March 1, 2023 to honor suspected hazing victim John Matthew Salilig. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. of the Ako Bicol party-list on Thursday lamented that hazing is "deeply embedded" in fraternities.

He made the remark following the death of an Adamson University student due to alleged fraternity hazing.

"That tradition is deeply embedded in Tau Gamma Phi," Garbin told ANC's "Headstart". "Not only in Tau Gamma Phi but I think in other fraternities and sororities and even in military organizations, this is deeply embedded."

"This is why we need more work to be done especially in information dissemination and as well as advise our members to reflect on their acts because eventually they'll be criminally liable," he added.

Garbin, a member of Tau Gamma Phi, is one of the authors of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. The amended law increased the penalties for hazing, which include reclusion perpetua and a fine of P3 million.

He said he was "saddened" and "ashamed" of the incident.

"Hindi kami nagkukulang as an alumni, as senior adviser... We keep on reminding them that we need to abolish and amend that violent tradition of inflicting harm or injury or even psychological harm or suffering because this is now outrightly a criminal act," Garbin said.

He assured the public that all those involved would be liable.

John Matthew Salilig, a chemical engineering student from Adamson University, was found dead in Cavite on Tuesday after attending allegedly attending the Tau Gamma Phi's welcoming rites.

One of the suspects told authorities that the victim received at least 70 blows during the initiation rites.

Salilig's remains were found at a vacant lot more than a week after he went missing.