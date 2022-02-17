Some Marcos supporters not backing Sara Duterte: analysts

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpod from Laoag during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Some supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. may not be voting for his running mate and vice-presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, in Halalan 2022.

According to research organization Stratbase ADR Institute, this is something for daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte to take note of, as her survey numbers do not seem to match Marcos'.

Stratbase ADR Institute President Victor Manhit noted that while both have led the surveys for their respective races, Marcos Jr.'s lead over his rivals is much wider than Duterte-Carpio's over hers.

In the latest Social Weather Station survey conducted on Jan. 28-31 for Stratbase ADRI, Marcos Jr. got the approval of 50% from respondents, largely ahead of closest rival Vice President Leni Robredo, who got 19%.

On the other hand, Duterte’s lead over closest rival and Senate President Vicente Sotto III was only at 11 points (44% to 33%).

In the SWS Survey for Stratbase ADRI conducted last Dec. 12 to 16, Marcos Jr.'s lead over Robredo was 37 points (51% to 14%) while Duterte’s lead over Sotto was only 20 points (48% to 28%).

Manhit said that Duterte-Carpio’s previous decision to drop out of the presidential race and run alongside Marcos Jr.'s is one reason why the latter’s lead is so wide.

“If it's only Marcos, he is not as strong as he is. If Sara Duterte’s name was on the ballot, this would be maybe a 3-way fight or a 4-way fight. But when Sara Duterte stepped down Marcos stayed there, if Sara Duterte is not out with Marcos, Marcos would be down by 30%,” he said.

Manhit showed the results of a Pulse Asia Poll conducted last on December 1-6, 2021 that showed President and his daughter as the second and third in a list of top persons who could convince people the most to vote for a candidate or a party-list group.

The top endorser would be Sen. Grace Poe at 33%, followed by President Duterte at 27%, Sara Duterte at 26%.

“We saw the big shift of Duterte followers the past 5 years to Marcos," Manhit said.

Some experts, however, believe that the reason why Sara does not seem to be matching Marcos' numbers is that she actually has competition with Sotto, compared to her partner's race over his rivals.

"Bagamat anak siya ng nakaupong Pangulo ay baguhan siya sa national politics. Ito 'yung kaniyang unang pagtakbo sa national positon at the vice president level at that kung ico-consider natin 'yun bilang konteksto nun, ibig sabihin ay ito pala ay panahon para magpakilala si Mayor Sara Duterte sa buong bansa," Cleve Arguelles, a political expert from the De La Salle University, told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Kaya baka ito 'yung nagpapaliwanag kung bakit mans malapit 'yung kaniyang kakumpetensiya sa tumatakbong vice president kumpara sa sitwasyon yung race para sa pagkapangulo."

Sotto is a veteran senator and was a popular celebrity even before he got into politics, Arguelles noted.

“'Di biro yung laban ni Mayor Sara against kay Sen. Sotto,” Arguelles said.

Manhit, meanwhile, said people have "to give credit Sara Duterte has a strong opponent competitor in Sotto."

"Imagine if Sotto is running independently or moving around focused on his campaign, not part of Lacson-Sotto, he’d be more powerful. That’s the difference strong competitor,” he said.

Last Monday, political expert Tony La Vina said he believes Marcos supporters are "carrying Sara Duterte".

"Especially Luzon (supporters). And then Sara, talaga binitbit niya si Marcos sa Mindanao. Ang laki ng bitbit niya ng Mindanao," he said.

Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes earlier said that he cannot say if there is reciprocity between Marcos and Duterte-Carpio's supporters.

Holmes pointed out that voters do not really choose tandems in picking their president and vice-president.

“I think it's simply a question of at this point how popular these candidates are. I don’t think people vote really on a tandem basis. In the first place the structure of the ballot allows or instructs individuals to vote separately for president and vice-president," he said.

Since 1986, only the tandem of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Noli de Castro has been successful in taking both the president and vice president seats, which happened in 2004.

In 1992, Fidel Ramos won as president but running mate Lito Osmena lost to Joseph Estrada who ran with Eduardo Cojuangco Jr.

In 1998, Estrada won the presidency but his running mate Edgardo Angara lost to Arroyo who ran with Jose de Venecia.

In 2010, Noynoy Aquino won but his running mate Mar Roxas lost to Jejomar Binay who ran with Estrada.

In 2016, Duterte won but his running mate Alan Peter Cayetano was 3rd place behind Robredo and Marcos, who ran with Roxas and Miriam Defensor Santiago, respectively.

In both 2010 and 2016 polls, factions of supporters of the winning presidents, Aquino and Duterte, backed different candidates for vice-president.

In 2010, Aquino’s supporters were divided between Binay and Roxas. In 2016, Duterte’s supporters were divided between Marcos and Cayetano.

Recently, different factions of supporters of Duterte-Carpio have announced support for Marcos' rivals. Her father’s party, PDP Laban, as well as an allied party, the People’s Reform Party of Santiago, have only endorsed Sara Duterte but not Marcos.

She has not rejected these endorsements.

“Napag-usapan na namin yan ni Apo BBM na either of us will not refuse endorsements whether individually or collectively at nagpapasalamat po tayo sa lahat ng mga kaibigan at supporters natin sa buong bansa," she said in an interview last week.

