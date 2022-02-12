Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A political analyst on Saturday said the Commission on Election's guidelines on social media have been ineffective to regulate platforms during the elections.

"Eto inamin mismo ng Comelec, sa kasawiang palad, wala talagang legal framework in regulating social media. Legal framework meaning batas," Political Science Professor Aries Arugay told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"So ’yung Comelec guidelines na sinabi na noon sa amin na nag-aaral ng social media at saka impact nito sa politics ’wag umasa. At noong lumabas nga po ’yung Comelec guidelines walang ngipin.

" ’Yung mga pulitiko, sa ngayon, sa eleksyon sa ngayon, talagang hindi po natin magga-gwardiyahan ang kanilang social media activities sa kawalan po ng isang statutory or legal framework."

Though the Comelec has lobbied for a bill to regulate social media during the elections, Arugay said successive sessions of Congress have ignored proposals.

"Sa tingin ko, may problema doon eh. At ang ibig sabihin, karamihan sa mga tumatakbo nakikita na hindi problema ang fake news," Arugay said.

Former Comelec Commissioner Luie Tito Guia said earlier this month that the Philippine voting laws, such as the Fair Elections Act and the Omnibus Election Code, were too "Jurassic" to deal with political manipulation and other election-related issues on social media and the internet.