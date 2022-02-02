MANILA - A former commissioner of the Commission of Elections said on Wednesday that the Philippines' "Jurassic" voting laws and policies were not enough to deal with political manipulation and other election-related issues on social media and the internet.

Fair Elections Act, which defines how candidates and supporters were to behave themselves during elections, was enacted back in 2001 and does not meet the current political landscape, said former Comelec commissioner and Democratic Insights Group co-founder Luie Tito Guia.

Guia said that the policy covered ground campaign behavior, and campaigning through print and broadcast media but understandably did not tackle matters involving the use of social media to promote a candidate.

"At that time, I don't think there was any anticipation that substantive political discussion would influence the election or electoral outcome. It never envisioned that there would be online and social media discourse," he said during a webinar on Philippine Election Actors and Networks in Social Media organized by the Philippine Media Monitoring Laboratory.

The former Comelec executive added that the basic legal framework of the elections was defined by the Omnibus Election Code, a law from 1985.

"So what am I saying now? The policy and the regulatory environment is so Jurassic compared to the problems and the issues that it needs to address," he said.

Though Comelec was able to have online media or social media covered by its regulatory powers, these do not address many points.

"Since ang platform na dominant ngayon lalo na sa pandemic is online, then probably yung ating existing laws do not really respond, or hindi siya adequate para mag-respond sa current situation," he said.

(Since the dominant platform, especially during the pandemic, is online, then probably our existing laws do not really respond, or they're not adequate to respond to the current situation.)

Guia said civil society groups and advocates must begin pushing for new election laws.

"So I think there has to be a strong push to update our election laws so that it can, or electoral policies, so that it can respond to the issues as this discussed. Kakaiba ito; some concepts, new paradigms would have to be developed," he said. "And this is something that civil society should be doing."