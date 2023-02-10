A man passes by a display made of flowers at a mall in Quezon City on February 7, 2023, a week before Valentine’s Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

30 percent of Pinoys experienced 'unrequited love'

MANILA - More than half of Filipinos who are currently in a romantic relationship are "very happy" with their love life, a survey showed on Friday.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll, which was released 4 days before Valentine's Day, showed 25 percent of those who assessed their love life said they "could be happier," while the rest or 17 percent said they have no love life at all.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed, meanwhile, said they confessed their love for their friends but half of them had "unrequited love."

This experience was more common to males (40 percent) than the females who confessed their feelings (25 percent), according to the recent survey/

Meanwhile, the poll also showed that 30 percent of Filipinos have experienced unrequited love. This is distinct from the category of those who confessed their love for their friends.

The SWS fourth quarter survey was conducted between Dec. 10 and 14, 2022, interviewing 1,200 adults nationwide face-to-face.

It has a ±2.8 percent margin of error.