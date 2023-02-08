PH Post Office launches 'Pada-LOVE' for Valentine's Day

Sample of Philippine Postal Corporation promo

MANILA - The Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) launched its “Pada-LOVE! Magpadala, Kiligin, Ma-inlove" service package ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Post Office said it is offering its “Singing Kartero package” worth P2,500 which includes a bouquet of flowers, a greeting card, and two songs from a singing mailman.

The “Express Pada-LOVE” is not just to cater to Filipino lovers but also to promote the Domestic Express Mail Service (DEMS) of the Post Office. It will run until February 15.

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said that the project offers same-day/next-day delivery of flowers, chocolates, cakes, stuffed toys, cards, and other gift items along with the services of Singing Kartero to their loved ones during the week-long celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The public can also buy flowers, chocolates and other novelty items.

The services are also available in Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro City, Tuguegarao City, Cebu City and Davao City, the Post Office said.

According to the Postal Corporation, the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio will be the central hub for the swapping of parcels or gift items for delivery within Metro Manila.

Those interested can pre-book their orders for delivery online at the official Facebook page of Philippine Post Office Mega Manila Area 3, or call 0927-2450837 or 8527-01-35 and a certain Liever Briones at 0915-9418196.

The Post Office in cooperation with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, will also launch on Friday the Valentine’s Day Stamps and Greeting Cards entitled “Pupusuan Kita – Araw ng mga Puso 2023” to be held at the Ponte Lobby Venice Grand Canal, McKinley in Taguig City.

"The public is invited to witness and participate in all of the activities prepared by the Post Office meant to celebrate the season of hearts by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends," it said.

FROM THE ARCHIVE