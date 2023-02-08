Home  >  Life

Winning Moment: Mga regalo para sa Valentine's Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2023 08:18 PM

Ilang araw na lang at Valentine's Day na. Sa mga naghahanap o nag-iisip ng pangregalo, narito ang ilang personalized gift na puwedeng ibigay. Nagpa-Patrol, Winnie Cordero. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 8 Pebrero 2023
 

