MANILA—Analysts on Saturday said word of mouth, social media, and the so-called "bandwagon effect" are the biggest factors in this year's elections, with many candidates shifting their campaign online amid a pandemic.

" ’Yung 3 factors na [ito] ang malaking decision points ng mga botante ngayon: Real-life influence ng mga kakilala mo, social media, and ’yung perception ng panalo ng kandidato," said Ricky Carandang, who headed the Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office during Benigno Aquino III's administration.

Dennis Coronacion, chairman of the University of Santo Tomas' political science department, meanwhile, believed that the physical presence of reelection-seeking local government officials in their community could boost their campaign.

House-to-house campaigning, handshakes and embraces, and food distribution are among those banned in this year's political activities, the interior department said.

The campaign period starts on February 8 for national aspirants and on March 25 for local contenders.

The Philippines will hold its national elections on May 9.