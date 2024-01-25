A worker holds a leaking water hose outside a junk shop in Quezon City, Metro Manila, July 13, 2023. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Faced with the early impacts of El Niño, local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila are proactively gearing up to tackle potential challenges.

Many of the plans disclosed by several cities to ABS-CBN News focus on water conservation and strategic planning to mitigate the climate phenomenon’s effects.

Metro Manila is among many areas across the country experiencing a dry spell, PAGASA said on Wednesday.

Eight provinces, primarily in northern and central Luzon, are grappling with drought conditions, the state weather bureau added.

MARIKINA: DEEP WELL SYSTEM AND GREEN SPACES

One of Marikina's constructed deep wells which tap into groundwater in response to potential water shortages. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Marikina’s initiative, a deep well system, took nearly six years to complete.

Local authorities see this as one of the city's long-term solutions, especially when the water level drops in Angat Dam, the main source of water in Metro Manila.

"Kumukuha ito ng tubig mula sa ground water. Ito naman ngayon is dinadala doon sa treatment facilities ng Manila Water para maproseso ito, para maging potable water supply din natin," said Oliver Villamena, the city environment officer for Marikina.

Marikina City boasts seven strategically located deep wells in different villages, ready to be tapped in case of a water shortage. The city plans to distribute water from these wells through Manila Water's concessionaire lines, emphasizing the partnership between Marikina and Manila Water in this water resilience project.

In addition to water-related measures, Marikina commits to maintaining its community parks to contribute to temperature reduction.

"May mga areas tayo dito sa Marikina na tawag namin mga tree parks kung saan may area na pwedeng taniman ng mga puno na naka-develop ng sound ecology," said Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro.

Teodoro said that while addressing the immediate impacts of El Niño is crucial, the broader focus should be on climate change as a whole.

"Nasa curriculum ng paaralan namin dito sa Marikina—part of our localization plan—tinuturo paano mag-alaga ng kapaligiran... Education sa 'min is very real. Yung instructive sa 'min is yung mga experience namin... We learn from our surroundings," he said.

The city also put up rainwater harvesters in schools and other institutions to help conserve water use.

SAN JUAN: RAINWATER COLLECTION

This photo shows a prototype for San Juan City's rainwater collector at a parking structure. The city plans to place collectors like this in various establishments. San Juan CENRO

San Juan City, meanwhile, unveiled plans to launch its own rainwater collection system this year.

“Imbis na ito ay dumaloy lamang sa ating drainage ay sinasalo po natin ito at nire-recyle,” Mayor Francis Zamora said.

“Yung tubig na makokolekta natin—halimbawa dun sa bubong papunta sa catchment area—pwede nating gamiting panlinis ng ating mga banyo at kung anumang secondary purposes."

In a collaborative effort with department heads and barangay captains, the city has allocated funds for the initiative. It intends to use the collected water for diverse needs in government properties, public schools, and barangay halls.

MAKATI: POLICY UPDATE

Makati City emphasized the need for a policy update across various industries susceptible to El Niño's impacts.

“Tinignan namin ang posibleng impact ng El Niño sa mismong serbisyo at industriya na meron dito sa Makati. For example, food and beverage industry, hotel industry,” Liza Ramos, head of research and planning at Makati DRRMO, said of the city's study-based contingency plan.

"Even up to the level of carwash, laundry stations, pinilit naming maintindihan, nakipag-usap kami sa pailan ilang stakeholders na nagpo-provide ng mga ganitong serbisyo sa Makati," she added.

The engagement with stakeholders in these sectors aims to map out their water usage practices, including how to provide water for essential services and explore practical water reuse methods.

"Yung simpleng pagbibigay nila ng tubig ‘pag kailangan, for food services, paggamit ng tubig for dishwashing..for carwashing yung, dami ng tubig paanong mare-reuse yung tubig," Ramos said.

The financial hub will tap information campaigns, webinars, and social media to boost grassroots participation, influence behavior change, and integrate El Niño preparedness into the community's way of life, she said.

MANDALUYONG: WATER PURIFIER & SUPPLY SOURCES

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In Mandaluyong, the local government said it initiated meetings with their water service provider and identified possible sources of water within and outside the city.

"Meron kaming mga poso na na-identify dito na pwedeng buhayin mula in case magkaroon ng problema…kasama rin dito yung ibang sources kagaya ng pools and bodies of water in the city na pwede natin gamitin," said local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) officer Roald Arcangel.

"Meron kaming water purifier that can purify (water from the) Pasig River so isang possible source din yan ng potable drinking water...and ilalagay ‘yan sa mga containers," he added.

The city said it was well-prepared with 27 fire trucks and fire tankers, strategically assigned to address potential water interruptions.

PASIG: WATER FILTRATION UNIT AND PROCUREMENT OF FIRETRUCKS

Pasig City's initiatives include procuring 28 firetrucks to address potential water shortages.

Bryant Wong, chief of the Pasig DRRMO, also emphasized the importance of water conservation.

"Ang importante lang ay yung conservation ng tubig para masecure lang natin na everyone will benefit na magkatubig pa rin na drinking water,” he said.

"We have the water filtration unit, in case na yung tubig maubos na, pwede kaming kumuha sa ilog at maging potable drinking water siya.”

Pasig's approach also involves projects like water catchment in government buildings and information campaigns on water conservation.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA: WATER TANKERS

The City of Manila said it continues to issue water conservation notices to barangays and residents through its social media platforms.

Fire volunteers will be mobilized to aid in water distribution during shortages, with water tankers standing by for rationing across districts.

"Inaantay namin dumating yung anim na water tanker natin...para makadistribute ng tubig sa anim na distrito ng maynila. Sa ngayon, meron kaming dalawang malaking fire truck at isang tanker...for water rationing," said Arnel Angeles, the Manila DRRMO director.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna also mentioned that they continue to remind their residents about conserving water.

DECLINING DAM LEVELS

Water levels in dams across Luzon recently went down due to the lack of rainfall attributed to the prevailing El Niño, PAGASA said Wednesday.

The water level in Angat Dam, the main water source of Metro Manila, is still well above minimum operating levels. However, the weather bureau anticipates further decline in dam levels as the country experiences reduced rainfall until February.

Officials urged the public to contribute to water conservation efforts to alleviate the adverse effects of El Niño.