PAGASA: Water level in Luzon dams on a decreasing trend

Angat Dam breaches its minimum operating level at 179.9 masl on July 8, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday said that based on their monitoring, water levels of dams in Luzon are on a declining trend.



In a climate forum, hydrologist Adelaida Duran explains this is because of less rainfall some parts of the country are currently experiencing as a result of the prevailing El Niño.



San Roque Dam in Pangasinan, Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecjia, and Magat Dam in Isabela have all seen a decrease between 0.20 to 0.41 meters in water level in the last 24 hours.



“Natapos ang pag-ulan sa San Roque end of October. Mula po noon wala nang nareceive na pag-ulan ang San Roque at ginagamit natin siya kaya decreasing ang trend ng (water level sa) San Roque dam. Ang pag-ulan na lang na naitala sa Pantabangan ay noong November. Inabot siya ng halos 15 millimeters of rainfall kaya decreasing pa rin ang trend ng Pantabagan Dam,” Duran said.



Angat Dam, one of the primary sources of water in Metro Manila, has also seen a decline by 0.14 meters.

The weather bureau said they expect current levels to dip further as the country continues to experience below normal to way below normal rainfall in February.



Duran, however, said that while trends are decreasing, water levels in dams remain comfortably higher than their considered low or minimum operating levels.



Following PAGASA’s advisory on the impacts of El Niño in 2023, government agencies have been one in encouraging the public to conserve water and find alternative solutions to activities which consume high volumes of the precious resource.

RELATED VIDEO