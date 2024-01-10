Is an aging population good or bad for PH?

Senior citizens attend the memorandum of agreement signing between the Philippine Children's Medical Center and the Department of Labor and Employment in employing senior citizens under a special job program in Quezon City on November 18, 2019. The senior citizens to be under DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program will receive NCR-based minimum wage, believing that most senior citizens can still contribute to the workforce according to PCMC. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Should we be concerned that the country’s population could be aging?

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) estimates that by 2030, the United Nations may consider the Philippines an aging population because of a projected increase in the percentage of older Filipinos.

"The Philippines is undergoing demographic changes, with the share of younger population (0 to 14 year olds) decreasing and the shares of working-age population (15 to 64 year olds) and older persons (65 years old) increasing," CPD Executive Director Lisa Grace Bersales, Ph.D said in a statement to ABS-CBN News.

According to the UN, an aging population is one where the share of 65-year-olds and over is 7%.

"As of 2020, Filipinos aged 65 years and above comprise 5.4% of the total Philippine population. There are indications that the older population of Filipinos would reach 7% by 2030," Bersales added.

Bro. Clifford Sorita, a sociologist, shared that in Filipino culture, having a child is considered a blessing.

But he added that how that affects the country's development is a different discussion altogether.

"Iyong mga bansa kasi na aging population, eventually magkakaroon sila ng problema. Bakit? Because when a population is aging, ibig sabihin noon, iyong kanilang pondo for social security, nade-deplete iyon," he told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“But the problem is because walang mga bata, walang magta-trabaho para lagyan ng pondo ang social security... So they are now relying on who? Migrant workers.”

THE 'A-B-C' OF HAVING CHILDREN

For Sorita, the Philippines' situation is not yet alarming, but he also believes that among the reasons for the slowdown of population growth are fertility intentions or reasons why people choose to have children or not.

He dubbed these as the "ABC" of fertility intentions: A standing for availability, B for belief, and C for cost.

"When you parent a child, you'll have to devote time. It's a question of availability in terms of career and parenting. Issue iyon sa maraming mga generations ngayon, feeling nila they have devote more time on career,” Sorita said.

Many Filipinos have had to take on more work to cope with rising prices and stagnant wages. High home prices and educational costs have also made many younger Filipinos rethink having children.

“Parang nage-evolve kasi iyong ating belief system in terms of looking at a child... Sabi ko nga, kung ang bata ay kayamanan, bakit mo siya sasabihing hadlang siya sa pag-develop ng career mo?" Sorita said.

"Ang mga millennials ngayon, iba mag-isip. Ang cost nila, hindi lang iyong cost in terms of iyong pagpapalaki ng bata, gagamitin ng bata. Sa kanila ang cost nila, kasama na ang education," he added.

RESPONSIBLE PARENTHOOD STILL IMPORTANT

Whether or not to have children is the decision of a woman and a couple — and for Sorita, even with an increase or decrease in childbirths, it is important to promote responsible parenthood.

"Government should look at the whole picture, and see how we can address the current concern in terms of how we can promote the responsible upbringing of children... Then I think the economy will take care of itself, everything will fall into place. Because we are raising responsible citizens," he explained.

For the sociologist, the government should also consider raising the retirement age.

"Siguro tayo din, we should also make adjustment doon sa retirement age. Kasi marami pa naman sa ating mga lolo't lola [are] also still able to work beyond that age... Siguro kasama sa planning ng economic managers iyon eventually," Sorita shared.

"Able pa naman iyong ating senior citizen, and they're still willing to work. Sayang. Pag-isipan din iyong ganoong scenario din, eventually," he added.

Commonly, the retirement age for private companies is 60, while government employees usually retire at 65.

CPD: PHILIPPINE POPULATION STILL GROWING

Initially, the CPD reported that Philippine population projections for the beginning of 2024 had decreased from 115 million to 112 million, based on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2015 census.

But CPD director Bersales explained this will be finalized when the PSA releases new official population projections coming off of the 2020 census.

She added that a current concern of the commission is the 35% increase in births from teenage mothers 15 and below.

"CPD emphasizes that our population is still growing and it is still important that the country sustains its responsible parenthood and family planning policies and programs," Bersales said.