More young Filipinos engaging in part-time work: firm

Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- About 60 percent of adult Filipinos are engaged in some form of part-time work, a market research firm said Tuesday.

Agile Data Solutions, which is also behind the Hustle PH app, said many are juggling multiple part-time jobs, with women more likely to have a single part-time job, while men are more inclined to have two or more part-time positions.

"We see an increasing number of Filipinos, particularly the younger generation, seeking part-time employment as a means to bolster their income and attain financial stability," said Agile Data Solutions chairman and chief executive officer Jason Gaguan.

The firm's survey showed that most Filipinos look for part-time roles in call centers. They are also picking up gigs as virtual assistants, service crew members, salespersons, and taking on roles in information technology.

Most of them also prefer to work from home, the survey said.

"This trend is further driven by the prevailing economic challenges and inflation, which reached 6.1 percent in September," he added.

About 78 percent of men and 76 percent of women with part-time jobs said they need to save their income. Some part-time workers reported earning as much as P10,000 per month from their side hustles.

RELATED STORY: