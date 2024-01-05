Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Diversity and Inclusion Support Group recently recognized the contributions of many immigrants in British Columbia who have made their mark in various fields.

The group’s Filipino-Canadian founder said honoring the work of immigrants is also meant to instill pride in the younger generation.

“This is the time to recognize the hard work of our migrant workers from different categories,” said Lina Vargas, “and also to bring awareness to our younger generation that this is how we strive being an immigrant here in Canada.”

The event, which also included awardees from different ethnic communities, feted Tracia Batson-Dottin of the B.C. Nurses Union.

Dottin, who is from Barbados, is a known advocate for internationally educated nurses.

She said more work still needs to be done to promote inclusivity in healthcare. Dottin also noted that to this day, Filipino nurses continue to experience racism and discrimination.

“They're registered nurses yet people take them to be like housekeepers or care aides,” she added. “We have nurses who are coming from the Philippines here, but their qualifications are not being accepted.”

Canadian lawmaker Janet Routledge, who was the guest of honor during the event, vowed to rally public support for pay equity in B.C.

Routledge said people should get equal pay for doing work of equal value, regardless of gender or race.

The highlight of the program was the fashion show, with Chinese models wearing the creations of Filipino-Canadian designer Genette Mujar.