Devotees pray outside the Quiapo Church which houses the revered centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene. The church is closed with activities including the annual "Traslacion" that draws millions of people canceled to arrest the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - For a country that already has the longest Christmas season, revelries and colorful religious expressions in the Philippines continue beyond new year celebrations.

But not this year, yet again.

In the capital city of Manila alone, at least two mega-events that usually draw massive crowds, are canceled: the "Traslacion" or the procession of the revered centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene on January 9 and the feast of the child Jesus popularly called as Sto. Niño every third week of January.

Both the government and Catholic leaders agreed to the cancellation to arrest the swelling cases of COVID-19 in the country, especially in Metro Manila, possibly fueled by the more contagious variant omicron.

Public liturgies including celebrations of Holy Mass are canceled in Quiapo Church with the police strictly patrolling the vicinity to stop devotees from congregating.

In 2021, although the hours-long procession and the throng of millions of devotees were already absent due to the threat of COVID-19, the Quiapo Church remained open albeit with strict limitations on the number of people allowed inside. Those who were outside stood around the area while practicing physical distancing.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula apologized for suspending one of the most enduring Filipino Catholic traditions while pleading for understanding and cooperation amid the pandemic.

"Nauunawaan namin ang hangarin ng marami na makapunta sa Quiapo sa araw ng kapistahan ng Mahal na Señor," the prelate said.

"Humihingi kami ng paumahin at pang-unawa na dahil sa pandemya hindi natin maisasagawa ang mga tradisyonal na gawain kapag kapistahan ng Poong Nazareno."

[We understand that many people want to go to Quiapo for the beloved Señor. We apologize and ask for your understanding that due to the pandemic, we cannot allow the traditional activities for the Nazarene devotion.]

Advincula advised the devotees to just follow the celebrations through various online means.

"Mabigat man sa ating kalooban ang hindi makadalaw sa Quiapo sa araw ng kapistahan ng Mahal na Señor, hayaan nating sa pamamagitan ng makabagong teknolohiya, ang Señor naman ang siyang dumalaw sa ating mga tahanan," the cardinal said.

[Although it is with a heavy heart that we cannot visit Quiapo and fulfill or devotions to the Señor, let us allow him to enter our homes through the new technology.]

While many devotees were saddened by the Church and the government's decision, most understood the situation and are willing to comply. In one Facebook group with thousands of Nazarene devotees, members said they would simply fulfill their "panata" or religious vows at home by praying and following the Holy Mass through online streaming.

For the Feast of Sto. Niño, the usual centers of festivities in the capital are Tondo and Pandacan, with their respective revered image of the child Jesus being among the oldest religious icons in the country. Unfortunately, a massive fire burned the parish church in Pandacan in 2020, taking with it the much-venerated image. A replica of the old Sto. Niño has been commissioned for the devotees.

However, public liturgies both in Tondo and Pandacan were also canceled.

Catholic devotees flock to the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on the Feast of the Santo Niño amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the church's limited capacity in observance of health protocols, devotees who didn't make it patiently prayed outside while observing physical distancing. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Last year, the local government forbid the traditional Mardi Gras-style celebrations in Tondocalled as "Lakbayaw," known for its all-day and all-night street dancing, parades, and other pageantries.

As the capital region continues to register thousands of COVID-19 cases, several churches in the Archdiocese of Manila have announced temporary closure.

Based on a circular authorized by Cardinal Advincula, the decision to lock down churches lies on the parish priest in consultation with the pastoral council, local government, and other health authorities.

In the nearby Diocese of Cubao, Bishop Honesto Ongtioco also tasked his parish priests to decide on whether to cancel public celebrations of Holy Masses and other liturgies.

In Cebu, the famed birthplace of Christianity in the country, physical activities for the traditional Sinulog Festival were canceled, according to Mayor Michael Rama.

In 2019, a year before the pandemic, millions lock to Cebu City in celebration of the Sinulog Festival, in honor of the Senor to the Sto. Niño or the Child Jesus. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pre-pandemic, the festival garnered millions of people — both locals and foreigners — with celebrations centered on the image of Sto. Niño, that arrived on the Philippine shore in the 16th century along with Spanish colonizers.

This year, instead of the usual massive processions and street dancing, a motorcade will bring the celebrated image around Cebu City.

Days before these feasts, the Philippines is already inching to break its record high number of new COVID-19 cases with a daily tally of over 21,000 infections and a positivity rate of 40% — the country's highest since data were made available. With a report from Annie Perez

